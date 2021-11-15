ERIE — Stealing more than $106,000 from automated teller machines in western Pennsylvania via skimming equipment has earned a Romanian national a three-and-a-half year federal prison sentence.
Janos Vaczi received the sentence this morning in U.S. District Court in Erie from Judge Susan Paradise Baxter following a more than two-hour hearing held via video conference.
Vaczi, 50, pleaded guilty in April to one count of access device fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft for installing skimming equipment on numerous automated teller machines (ATMs) in Meadville, Erie and other parts of northwestern Pennsylvania.
A skimmer is a card reader that can be disguised to look like part of an ATM. The skimmer attachment collects bank card numbers and PIN codes, which are then used to make counterfeit cards. Skimming is the type of fraud that occurs when an ATM is compromised by a skimmer.
Vaczi is an individual believed to have entered the U.S. illegally in March 2018, according to federal authorities. Vaczi, a Romanian national, also went by the aliases Daniel Tudor and Gyula Lakatos.
The FBI charged Vaczi with installing a skimming device at ATM in the Meadville area and then using the data to create fake debit cards and steal thousands of dollars from at least 264 bank accounts around Meadville and Erie, according to the criminal complaint.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Vaczi and unnamed co-conspirators installed skimming equipment between March 2018 and June 22, 2019, on numerous ATMs throughout the region to get bank account and personal identity information.The information was placed on other cards, then used at various ATMs to unlawfully obtain thousands of dollars in victim funds.
Vaczi, who has been in jail since his arrest June 2019, was ordered by Baxter to serve 18 months on the access device fraud count followed by two years on jail for each of the three aggravated identity theft charges. However, Baxter ordered the jail time for the three aggravated identity theft counts to served at the same time.
Vaczi also must serve a total of three years supervised release, or probation, following his release from prison.
Baxter ordered Vaczi to pay $106,341.07 in restitution two banks — $94,031.32 to Marquette Savings Bank and $12,309.75 to Citizens Bank.
See Tuesday's edition of The Meadville Tribune for more details.