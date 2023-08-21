One of two winning tickets in Friday’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Treasure Hunt game was sold in Crawford County.
There were two jackpot winning tickets sold in the Friday, Aug. 18, drawing — one each in Crawford and Beaver counties, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced this morning.
The winning tickets will split a jackpot prize of $135,995.
Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 4-7-14-15-20, to win individual prizes of $67,997.50, less federal and state taxes totaling 27.07 percent.
The winning tickets are valued at $49,590.58 each after taxes.
The winning tickets were sold by the Meadville area Giant Eagle, 18511 Smock Highway in Vernon Township and at GetGo, 111 McMillen Ave., Beaver Falls.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. No claim for the Crawford County ticket had been filed with the Pennsylvania Lottery as of this morning.
Pennsylvania Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.
