The J.M. Smucker Co.’s pet food operations in the Meadville area are being sold as part of a $1.2 billion deal with Post Holdings Inc. of St. Louis.
The deal, announced late Wednesday afternoon by the two food firms, is expected to close later this spring.
The transaction is valued at approximately $1.2 billion, consisting of $700 million in cash and approximately 5.39 million shares of common stock of Post Holdings Inc. going to J.M. Smucker.
Smucker, based in Orrville, Ohio, is selling its Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature’s Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles ‘n Bits and Gravy Train pet food brands, as well as its private label pet food business, to Post Holdings.
The deal includes Smucker pet food manufacturing facilities in Meadville; manufacturing and distribution facilities in Bloomsburg; and manufacturing facilities in Lawrence, Kansas.
The transaction involves more than 1,000 current Smucker workers who will become Post employees when the deal closes.
Smucker has approximately 250 employees at its Meadville facilities, Frank Cirillo, Smucker spokesman, said in an email to The Meadville Tribune.
In the spring of 2018, Smucker acquired the Meadville plant from the then-Ainsworth Pet Nutrition LLC, a Meadville-based pet food company, in an all-cash deal valued at $1.9 billion.
Ainsworth Pet Nutrition was a fifth-generation pet food business owned by the Lang family of Meadville when it sold to Smucker. The firm had started in 1933 when George “Dad” Lang’s Springer spaniel had a litter of 11 pups and Lang started making his own pet food to save money.
In a news release, Smucker said it was selling the selected brands to Post in order to focus on Smucker’s dog snacks and cat food, anchored by its Milk-Bone and Meow Mix brands, respectively.
Meanwhile, the acquisition gives Post a “compelling entry point into the attractive and growing pet food category,” the company said in a news release.
Post food brands include a variety of cereals including Honey Bunches of Oats, Grape Nuts, Post Raisin Bran and Pebbles; Peter Pan peanut butter; Bob Evans food products; Egg Beaters egg products; and Simply Potatoes products.
“We expect this acquisition to continue our history of creating value with a buy and build approach to categories,” Rob Vitale, Post’s president and chief executive officer, said of the pet food purchase. “Most importantly, I am delighted to welcome the over 1,000 talented people who will join us as Post colleagues.”
Post expects to create a new pet food division within Post Consumer Brands once the deal closes.
