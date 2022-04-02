By Ron Brown
Years ago while I was in the Army we had a dreaded detail called land management.
Once a month you had the privilege of raking leaves, mowing grass, picking up and policing trash (cigarette butts, beer and pop cans, candy wrappers), and any other discarded, insignificant things cast on the ground flippantly.
The non-commissioned officer in charge took us to a designated area, instructed and sent us forth to cleanse the base one cigarette butt at a time. I hated this detail. I didn’t smoke, discard trash, make the leaves fall off the trees or make the grass grow. That did not keep me from cleaning up behind others.
Sometimes we have the same kind of spiritual battle. God calls us to examine our hearts. Sometimes the things that get in there are ours (sin, evil thoughts, lack of patience, love, forgiveness and much more). Some get in there flippantly, meaning we do not resist and just give in to temptation. Some sneak in by sins of omission (we fail to do the things we are supposed to). Some are put there by others (we get crapped on in word and deed).
It is the Spirit’s job to lead us to an area and give us instruction, but our job is to go in and clean it up. We must confess our sins, repent, love and forgive. We must police our area not just for us but for all.
We cleaned the Army base for the individual, but also for everyone. Ultimately we cleaned the base for the base commander. He willed it and we complied. Doing our duty kept us in good standing with him. So it is with our Heavenly Father, policing our lives keeps us in good standing with him.
1 John 1:8-10 says, “If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make him a liar, and his word is not in us.”
What an awful scene it is to walk on a littered street or beach. It is ugly, disrespectful, piggy and lazy to flippantly throw trash to the ground. It is just as ugly when we walk around as Christians with a well-littered life.
It is time for us to police our areas, a time to clean up what does not belong there, a time to be cleansed from all unrighteousness.
Ron Brown is a retired pastor.