The low point in Katie Reed’s ongoing struggle to find the premixed hypoallergenic baby formula that her 15-week-old son needs came in Edinboro a few weeks ago after she found just what she needed at Walmart.
Reed’s son, Corbin, has been on a premixed hypoallergenic formula since he was about six weeks old, she said, due to food sensitivities. It isn’t available in powdered form and as a result it’s more expensive. Spending about $120 to feed her is wearing on Reed, who works two jobs, especially when the formula she needs, like virtually all baby formula, has been hard to find during the recent shortage.
But that day in Walmart, Reed found what she was looking for on the shelf and placed several containers in her cart, then continued shopping with Corbin and her 6-year-old daughter. She couldn’t have anticipated what happened next.
“I had a person take the formula right out of my cart,” the 26-year-old Saegertown resident recalled this week. “They just took it right out of my cart and walked away, so I had to call security.”
Reed still had some of the formula at home and said she would have been willing to split what was in her cart with the other parents if they had asked.
“Instead, they took everything out of my cart because they were trying to be sneaky and get what they needed — and left me with nothing,” she added. “I was infuriated because my kid can’t have anything else.”
Empty shelves
Given the desperate nature of the times, perhaps such desperate measures shouldn’t be a surprise. Baby formula of all sorts has been in short supply across the country since the mid-February shutdown of Abbott Nutrition’s plant in Sturgis, Michigan.
Abbott accounts for nearly half the U.S. formula market and is the largest of three suppliers of formula to the federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, known popularly as WIC. The company issued a recall and voluntarily stopped production at the Sturgis plant after four babies who had consumed Abbott powdered formula products developed bacterial infections. No direct link between the illnesses and the formula plant has been identified, according to the Associated Press.
The shutdown adds to other issues affecting the supply of formula, including a limited number of producers and the unpredictability of the market through the pandemic. Hoarding in 2020 led to a drop in demand last year, which in turn led to production cuts and left suppliers unprepared when the Abbott plant closed.
As the impact makes its way down the supply chain, the end result has become a familiar sight for parents of infants: bare shelves in the baby formula section.
“I ordered for today’s truck and I got none, so it’s empty,” said owner and manager Joe Opolka of the area reserved for baby formula at Marketplace grocery store in Cochranton. “It just hasn’t been coming in.”
With other options in Meadville and Franklin, Opolka said he hasn’t seen evidence of parental frustration but he expressed concern about parents in more isolated parts of the state.
“I’d hate to see if I was in Tionesta, where you’re driving 25 miles any direction to get anywhere,” he said. “You get out in a real rural area of Pennsylvania and there’s not as many options.”
Frustration, confusion
Unlike Opolka, Carrie Dinsmore has been hearing from parents frustrated by the lack of formula on store shelves.
“We have definitely had people call crying, ‘What am I supposed to do?’” Dinsmore said. “They feel there’s confusing communication everywhere and basically are wondering how do parents determine what’s good advice or bad advice.”
WIC serves about 1,500 people in Crawford County. Not all of them need formula — the program encourages breastfeeding and includes children up to 5. To be eligible for the program participants must have incomes less than 185 percent of the federal poverty line. For a family of four, that means annual income less than about $51,000.
Among participating women who need formula to feed their children, much of the advice being trumpeted in the face of the formula shortage is of questionable value, according to Dinsmore. From some corners, parents are hearing tips on making homemade formula, from others, they’re being advised to switch to cow’s milk, and they’re coming to WIC staff members asking, “Who should I listen to? Who can I trust?” Dinsmore said.
The best answer to that question is “your pediatrician,” according to Dinsmore, who advised against homemade versions of formula.
Normally, families on WIC can only purchase Abbott-produced Similac brand formula products through the program, Dinsmore said. Substitutions are being allowed, but the products must still be purchased from WIC-approved vendors such as Giant Eagle, Tops, Valesky’s, Walmart in the Meadville area or Zatsick’s Golden Dawn at Conneaut Lake. Families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can also use those benefits to purchase formula, Dinsmore said. SNAP benefits are more widely accepted.
But if formula isn’t on the shelf, it matters little whether parents are using WIC, SNAP or cash to purchase formula for their babies.
Reason for hope?
Courtney Humes, 25, of Cambridge Springs and her 6-month-old daughter, Mackenzie, are WIC participants and seemed to be in a good position with regard to formula a couple of months ago. Humes, a prep cook and server at a Saegertown cafe, was getting nine 12.4-ounce containers of powdered formula per month and had saved nearly 20 cans of the Similac brand produced by Abbott.
“They were all recalled,” Humes said Thursday. Humes switched Mackenzie to the Enfamil Gentlease brand produced by Mead Johnson, but the particular sizes covered by WIC have been hard to find. She has had friends and family assisting her in the hunt, and her boyfriend’s mother has shipped some from West Virginia. The virtual shelves of online retailers have generally been as bare as their brick-and-mortar counterparts or “it takes forever to get here,” Humes said.
“I’m pretty frustrated,” she added. “It is frustrating making trip to the store with the gas prices and everything and then it not being there ever and them not knowing when they’re even getting a shipment or knowing what that shipment is.”
There could be a light at the end of the tunnel. Abbott is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to restart production at its Michigan plant, but even under the best scenario, it would be months before formula from the plant is on the market.
In the meantime, President Joe Biden on Wednesday invoked the Defense Production Act to prioritize formula production and ordered the Department of Defense to use its contracts with commercial aircraft cargo lines to expedite the shipment of overseas formula to the U.S. Several bills are also making their way through Congress that would make it easier for WIC to use foreign formula suppliers and to provide more funding for the program.
Humes, who recently started Mackenzie on baby food, wished she was still breastfeeding and worried about other mothers who might be going from can to can in feeding their babies. She was glad to see political leaders take action but cautious in her optimism.
“I’ve seen promises that didn’t come through,” Humes said, “so I try not to get my hopes up and prepare for the worst.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.