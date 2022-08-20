Luke 8:49-55 says in the New King James Version, “While He was still speaking, someone came from the ruler of the synagogue’s house, saying to him, ‘Your daughter is dead. Do not trouble the Teacher.’ But when Jesus heard it, He answered him, saying, ‘Do not be afraid; only believe, and she will be made well.’ When He came into the house, He permitted no one to go in except Peter, James, and John, and the father and mother of the girl. Now all wept and mourned for her; but He said, ‘Do not weep; she is not dead, but sleeping.’ and they ridiculed Him, knowing that she was dead. But He put them all outside, took her by the hand and called, saying, ‘Little girl, arise.’ Then her spirit returned, and she arose immediately. and He commanded that she be given something to eat.”
The first thing we see in the text is that there was a report that someone came from the ruler of the synagogue’s house, saying to him his daughter was dead.
But not only do we witness the text telling us that there was a report, but also we see Jesus’ response.
When Jesus heard it, He answered him, saying, “Do not be afraid; only believe, and she will be made well.”
It must be possible then, not to fear, even in the face of death.
And if faith can eliminate fear in the worst scenario that you can face, then faith can eliminate fear for any situation.
This leads us from witnessing the report, and Jesus’ response, to now witnessing.
In the 51st verse Jesus gets to the house and he tells them not to let anyone in with him except Peter, John, James and the girl’s parents. In the 52nd verse, He tells those who were crying not to cry because she is not dead, and in the 53rd verse they laugh at Him.
In ancient times, whenever a person’s death was announced, professional mourners would gather to help facilitate the family’s and community’s grief.
Professional mourners, also called moirologists and mutes, are compensated to lament (cry) or deliver a eulogy and help comfort and entertain the grieving family.
But Jesus steps into the room with those who thought they’d benefit from this girl’s death and says they’re unemployed and raised the young girl from the dead.
So be encouraged and know that God is going to stop people from benefitting from your struggle, and He’s going to cause you to live a full life again.
Overseer Cameron T. Bowman Sr. is pastor at St. John Baptist Church, 792 N. Main St., Meadville.
