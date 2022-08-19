Beginning this weekend, crowds again will walk the midway at the Crawford County Fairgrounds and line up outside food booths; 4-H members will show their livestock; and farmers will connect with their neighbors and have their animals and goods judged.
The midway rides will return this year after a hiatus, along with musical acts at the grandstand.
The fair, which bills itself as the largest agricultural fair east of the Mississippi River, will come alive with activity again starting Saturday when the entries of competitive exhibits, a robotics exhibition and harness racing will take place, along with the baked goods auction. The fair runs through Aug. 27 at the fairgrounds off Route 77, about a mile east of Meadville.
Things will kick into a higher gear Sunday with the crowning of the fair queen and the Darci Lynne show at the grandstand.
For more information on this year’s fair, be sure to check out our special section inside today’s edition. There you’ll find a schedule, feature stories, information on pricing and more.
