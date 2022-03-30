Like the songs of migratory songbirds providing an annual reminder of the approach of warmer temperatures, the sound of car suspension systems recoiling in seeming pain has once again begun to increase in frequency.
Pothole season is upon us once again in northwestern Pennsylvania, though some would argue that unlike those birds, it never departed.
After a winter characterized by repeated cycles of freezing and thawing temperatures, road officials in northwestern Pennsylvania agree that as winter gives way to spring the forecast will likely call for what one called “an excessive amount of potholes.”
Pothole season is “absolutely” underway, according to John Shartle, roadmaster for West Mead Township.
“I really expect this to be a year where we’re going to have more potholes than the year before and the year before that,” he said. “I blame a lot of that on the freeze and thaw and how much water laid on the roads. As soon as water can get in someplace, in a crevice, it’ll pop it open — and it usually takes a chunk of blacktop right along with it.
“As soon as we can get out there,” Shartle continued, “we get right after them.”
It’s a process that is already well underway. In West Mead, he said, crews have already deployed approximately 12 tons of so-called “cold patch” on township roads this year. Until temperatures warm significantly and asphalt makers begin producing for the year, pothole repairs are limited to using the pre-mixed material that can be applied in lower temperatures but that provides only a temporary fix.
In the city of Meadville, crews spent two or three days per week engaged in cold patch repairs for the two weeks prior to the most recent snowstorm over the weekend, according to Public Works Director Nathan Zieziula.
“So far this year, our crews have put down between 20 and 30 tons of cold patch on city-owned streets and alleys,” he said. “We hit areas our guys know are bad from plowing, and we have a running list from residents and businesses that call in.”
Data from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) back up the forecast of a pothole-heavy transition from winter to spring. From October 2020 to April 2021, PennDOT’s Crawford County crews spent a little over 2,000 hours applying 64 tons of material to potholes on the 954 miles of state-maintained roads in the county, according to spokeswoman Jill Harry.
Through mid-March of the current winter season, those same crews have spent 2500 work hours filling potholes and have used about 89 tons of cold patch material, she said.
Like Shartle, Harry said the culprit was the frequent shifts from freezing to above-freezing temperatures
“This year with the freezing and thawing, it has been harder on the roads,” Harry said. “It got cold again and it’ll get warm again and then we’ll see more potholes.
“We’re ready for it to warm up,” she added.
The same PennDOT crews that plow snow are responsible for fixing potholes, according to Harry, so another effect of cycles of cold weather is to leave those crews with less time to address the road surface problems exacerbated by severe conditions.
Mighty holes from little cracks grow: snow or water infiltrates the crack and expands as it freezes. Then vehicles drive over the crack, gradually destabilizing it further. The more conditions cycle from freezing to thawing, the more opportunities for “tiny cracks to eventually become holes,” Harry said.
While summer allows for preventative measures such as crack sealing, winter road maintenance is by necessity reactive, according to Harry. To put those reactions into motion, the department relies on input from the public through its 1-800-FIX-ROAD phone system or online at customercare.penndot.gov.
Reports are evaluated based on the severity of the issue and the volume of traffic on the affected road, among other factors, according to Harry. The online system allows residents to submit photos and pinpoint the problem location on a map and allows for reports of anything from potholes to drainage issues or even roadkill incidents. In addition to photos, the system has been known to receive a wide range of colorful language, Harry acknowledged.
“We understand,” she said. “It’s frustrating.”