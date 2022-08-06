When I was a teenager, my high school decided it would be a great idea to start a golf team that could compete with neighboring high schools.
A few friends and I decided to go out for the team. I should say, at least for myself, I was terrible. If I recall correctly, I don’t believe I ever swung a club prior to that other than miniature golf. The golf meets were very humiliating. I don’t think I ever golfed under 80 for 18 holes, and it was probably closer to 100. To my utter dismay and recollection, they gave me the MVP trophy one year. What an unearned reward. I also lettered in golf, could have gotten a jacket, but chose to receive it for cross country instead.
Golf was always frustrating for me. It was a cross between softball and crochet or somewhere in between. I would take a couple smooth practice swings, move behind the ball, then get this overwhelming desire to kill the ball. Consequently, I would slice or top the ball and it would fill me with frustration and anger. “How could something be so difficult?” I would ask myself.
One day I hit a lousy drive with my 3-iron. In anger, I swung it to the ground and cut the head off my one wood. Instantly, God convicted me that I was letting a game jeopardize my witness. I walked away from golf that day. God had spoken loudly and he was shouting to me, “Fore!” It was not golf that was the problem. It was what I let golf do to me.
It got me thinking. Could there be other things in my life that inhibit my witness? I never want people to see me. I want them to see Jesus. They were not seeing Jesus on the golf course.
James 4:17 says, “Therefore to him that knoweth to do good, and doeth it not, to him it is sin.”
And Matthew 5:13-16 says, “Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savior, wherewith shall it be salted? it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men. Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid. Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.”
There were areas in my life that were not areas of light, especially golf. We all should take inventory from time to time and let God show us where darkness has crept in.
Sometimes, we are aware and sometimes we are not. Could there be areas in your life as well?
We are all unique, all have weaknesses, all have strengths. As Christians we should all want to be the best witness for Christ that we can be. We do that by forsaking those things that cover and block his light from shining brightly to all those we encounter. Let us bring him glory and shine, shine, shine.
Ron Brown is a retired pastor.
