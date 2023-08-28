WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines demolition derby as “a contest in which skilled drivers ram old cars into one another until only one car remains running.”
Asking competitors and fans at the Crawford County Fair before Saturday’s demo derby matinee found a more precise definition.
“Legal road rage,” William Lilly, 23, of Saegertown, said with a big grin as he waited to get behind the wheel and compete in the compact car division with what once was a Toyota Scion.
Lilly proudly states he’s “not paid over $500 for a car” in his three years of competition.
He’s also done pretty well for himself, too, getting first-place finishes last year in divisions he entered at both the Crawford County and Spartansburg fairs. He also picked up a second-place finish in 2022 in Venango County.
“I love the sport. You can hit somebody and not be sued,” Lilly said.
Fans, too, enjoy the crashing action.
“I just love watching them smack around,” Cammy Kuberry of Canadohta Lake said as she waited in the bleachers for the show to start. “I used to watch my cousins compete in the derbies.”
“It’s just great to see smashing cars — it is legal road rage,” addedMatt Whaley, another spectator in the stands.
Brothers Elyn, 30, and Tyler Wickham, 29, of Meadville enjoy both the competition and the camaraderie of demolition derbies.
It’s in their bloodline to compete. The brothers’ father, Vern, was a driver in demolition derbies as well as dirt track auto racing when he was young. These days he helps his sons prepare.
Elyn’s involvement in demolition derbies began when he was 15.
“It’s smashing cars. It’s late nights in the garage (getting the car ready) and drinking beer,” Elyn said with a laugh.
Derbies may lead to romance, too.
Elyn met his wife, Ashley, in 2012 at the Crawford County Fair’s demolition derby. Ashley, who was from Titusville, was driving in the derby that year.
“It was my senior year high school project for 2012,” she said.
The couple had their wedding in 2020 at the Crawford County Fairgrounds — complete with nine derby-ready cars, too.
The Wickham brothers currently are partial to a certain type of car — retired Ford Crown Victoria police cruisers.
“This just is a lot of fun,” Tyler said of why he enters derbies. “We don’t build them to lose.”
But one thing both brothers did do with their cop-car contenders was an engine swap. The Ford engines were replaced with bigger block Chevrolet engines.
“Ford makes it, but Chevy shakes it,” Tyler said.
The Wickhams’ friend, Ashtin Henry of Blooming Valley, also followed the Ford Crown Victoria Chevy engine path for his entry.
However, unlike the brothers’ entries, Henry’s car was a first-timer, smooth with no dents, making it a highly probable early target.
“I guess I should have,” Henry responded with a soft laugh when asked why he didn’t put a dent or two in the car’s body before venturing to the track.
