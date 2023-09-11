The amount of trash collected during Saturday’s annual French Creek Watershed Cleanup was down — way down — from previous years, but not due to a lack of volunteers.
This year, about 600 helpers fanned out along French Creek and its tributaries picking up 12,710 pounds of junk, or a little more than 6.3 tons, for proper disposal.
It’s a sizable amount, but less than a third of what was gathered in last year’s one-day effort, according to Brenda Costa, executive director of the French Creek Valley Conservancy, which coordinates the annual cleanup effort.
In 2022, 38,875 pounds of trash — or more than 19 tons — was collect from the watershed.
Costa is encouraged, not discouraged, by this year’s substantially lower amount collected.
“I’d like to believe the watershed is much cleaner,” she said Sunday. “We had (kayak) paddlers who did a float on the creek in some areas and they came back saying there was nothing to pick up. That’s really good news.”
French Creek itself spans 117 miles from Sherman in southwestern New York state south into Pennsylvania through Erie, Crawford, Mercer and Venango counties before the creek joins the Allegheny River at Franklin.
The entire French Creek watershed covers a lot of territory — encompassing almost 1,250 square miles of land, or more than 790,000 acres. French Creek Valley Conservancy owns and protects more than 3,200 acres within the watershed.
Considered one of the most biologically diverse waterways of its size in the U.S., French Creek was voted Pennsylvania’s River of the Year for 2022.
It’s growing fame of the past few years may be helping the stream stay clean, according to Costa.
“As more people become aware (of the creek’s uniqueness), there may be people dumping less and wanting to protect the watershed,” she said.
This year’s cleanup, like every year, did yield a couple of unusual items from the waters.
However, one item which has been found every year in some form, actually didn’t turn up this year.
“We had no creepy doll head found — I was disappointed,” Costa said.
An unusual find was a rusted children’s tricycle pulled out at the Erie National Wildlife Refuge at Guys Mills. “It was pretty ancient,” Costa said.
On the other end of the spectrum, a small intact Pyrex mixing bowl was found.
“I did bring that one home. I’ve got it in my sink soaking right now,” Costa said with a laugh.
She assured a Tribune reporter that if the bowl was salvageable, it would be used to hold paper clips in her office, not for any type of food preparation.
The 2024 French Creek Watershed Cleanup already is scheduled.
It will be conducted Sept. 7, with collection and a picnic for volunteers at the Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department Carnival Grounds.
The French Creek Watershed Cleanup is held by the French Creek Valley Conservancy on the Saturday after Labor Day.
Collection results
Meadville Medical Center (MMC) will hold onto the Hellbender traveling trophy, according to Brenda Costa, executive director of the French Creek Valley Conservancy. The award goes to the corporate team that collects the most trash each year. The MMC group gathered 660 pounds this year. It was the top corporate team in 2022, with 1,800 pounds.
Meadville Bulldog Hockey won $250 as the community group with the most participants. The group had 19 participants transfer trash brought to the Cochranton Fairgrounds to large rolloff containers for disposal.
Junk metals collected from the cleanup get recycled while other trash gets transferred into large rolloff containers for proper disposal, Costa said.
The $1,000 Peter Yeager Memorial Fund prize was split between groups — Allegheny College, PennWest Edinboro, the National Honor Society at Cochrnaton High School, and Seton Catholic School. Each will receive $250 to support science programs at the schools.
