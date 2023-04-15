Ronnie (Ron) Irwin of Fairfield Township has announced his candidacy for a seat on the Crawford Central School Board in the May 16 primary and has crossfiled for both the Democratic and Republican nominations.
This announcement was received by The Meadville Tribune’s March 7 deadline for candidate announcements.
A lifelong resident of Crawford County, Irwin is a 1982 graduate of Cochranton Junior-Senior High School and Crawford County Vo-Tech. Irwin has worked in the maintenance field most of his life, including as maintenance/safety coordinator for the PENNCREST School District in the early to mid-2000s.
In 2005, Irwin and his family started a property rental business. By 2007, they created Irwin Properties LLC, of which where he currently serves as president. Additionally, they created other companies Irwin Holdings LLC, MONSIA Property Management LLC and, in 2016, purchased Stateside Laundromat of Meadville.
In addition, Irwin serves as president for Raymond Drive Water Company Inc., a West Mead Township water company, near Meadville.
Irwin and his wife, Kim, are the parents of two daughters and have three grandchildren.
