VERNON TOWNSHIP — The investigation into the cause of a fire that broke out at Carr's Hometown Market & Deli on Monday night is ongoing.
Vernon Central Hose Co. Chief John Fuller said he has placed calls to Pennsylvania State Police fire marshals and is hoping to hear back from them today in order to carry out the investigation.
The fire broke out at 7:45 p.m. at the business — located at the intersection of Mercer Pike and routes 6, 19 and 322 — on Monday in a back room of the business. Vernon Central was assisted by Vernon Township Volunteer and Meadville Central fire departments in containing the blaze.
Fuller said firefighters experienced some trouble getting into the back room of the building where the fire started, but once they did so, dousing the flames was "pretty much straight forward." Firefighters were on the scene for around 90 minutes battling the blaze.
Fuller said the business incurred "extensive" smoke and water damage throughout. Fire damage was limited to the back assembly storage area where the blaze started, though he noted there was "fairly significant" heat damage to the ceiling area of the main store.
At this time, Fuller said he has not determined whether the building is a total loss, though he said the contents of the store were lost.
"I am not going total loss yet until I hear something from the insurance company," Fuller said.
The business was closed at the time the fire started, and no injuries were reported. The building was insured for the damages.
In addition to the fire companies, Vernon Township Police Department and Meadville Ambulance were also called to the scene during the fire. After the flames were doused, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation were called in to de-ice Mercer Pike because water sprayed by the firefighters had started to freeze.
