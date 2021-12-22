Kathleen A. "Kathy" Britton, age 78, of Chestnut St., Jamestown passed away Monday evening December 20, 2021 in The Grove at Greenville. She was born in Meadville on May 27, 1943 a daughter of Howard G. and Josephine (Gulick) Graham. She was a 1961 graduate of Randolph East Mead High School …