SPRINGBORO — As investigators continue to search for the cause of Friday night’s fatal fire in Springboro, there’s a new fundraising effort to help the family who lost four members, including three children.
As of Tuesday night, Pennsylvania State Police fire marshals had made no official ruling on what started the fire at 110 Union St.
The blaze swept through the home, claiming the lives of Hilda (Rose) Eberhart and three children, ages 14, 10 and a 6-month-old baby, while two other adults also were injured.
Convenience store chain Country Fair Inc. of Erie is holding fundraising events for the family later this week at all of its five Crawford County locations as well as in Albion.
Eberhart was an employee of the Country Fair location on the Conneaut Lake Road in Vernon Township, the company said in a news release.
Additionally, Eberhart’s son-in-law, an employee at the same store, lost two children and a grandchild, the release said.
Country Fair stores in Meadville, Vernon, Saegertown, Linesville, Cochranton and Albion will accept cash donations for the family Thursday through Sunday, the release said.
In addition, all proceeds from coffee sales on Thursday at those stores will be given to the family for funeral expenses.
“We encourage the people of Crawford County who are looking for a way to help, to visit a Crawford County Country Fair location, or the store in Albion this week to make a contribution,” the release said.
The remains of the four fire victims still are in the custody of the Crawford County Coroner’s Office pending funeral arrangements.
There are other efforts to assist the family as well including a GoFundMe page. Also, according to the Springboro Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, the department is in the process of scheduling a benefit for the family from noon to 6 p.m. May 1 at the fire hall.