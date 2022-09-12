An infestation of a quick-spreading invasive plant was spotted and treated late last month in Conneaut Lake, according to officials, and the effort to eliminate the weed will continue into next year.
Hydrilla, a fast-growing aquatic perennial, was found growing over several acres near the north end of the 930-acre lake, according to Doug Peters, treasurer of Conneaut Lake Aquatic Management Association (CLAMA), the nonprofit that coordinates herbicidal efforts in the lake.
“Within a day, we had our state-certified herbicide treater at the scene,” Peters said Sunday. “We got it treated and we will cease harvesting operations between now and next spring. We will, between now and the end of the season and early next season, be very vigilant looking for hydrilla in the lake.”
No boating, swimming or fishing restrictions are necessary in conjunction with the herbicide treatment, according to a press release from CLAMA.
Hydrilla can be devastating, especially to relatively small and shallow bodies of water, by quickly outcompeting native aquatic plants with dense rapid growth from bottom to surface. Unlike native aquatic plants, hydrilla provides poor fish habitat and causes serious navigation problems where established.
As they grow to the surface, the densely branching stems form mats with small, often serrated leaflets arranged in whorls of five or more leaflets.
The aquatic management association typically harvests about 800 tons of vegetation from the lake each year, according to Peters. The weeds removed are used by farmers and in land reclamation efforts, but those activities will stop temporarily due to the hydrilla infestation.
“The nature of the weed makes it so that if we try to cut it,” Peters said, “it spreads more readily.”
CLAMA holds the state-issued permit for applying herbicide treatments to the lake and had made plans and budgeted funds for such a contingency, Peters noted. Hydrilla has previously been found and treated in Pymatuning Reservoir.
“Initial survey results indicate the infestation was caught in an early stage,” the association said in its press release. “A follow up treatment regimen along with surveys will be conducted in the 2023 field season.”
Responsible boating and fishing practices should be followed, according to the press release. Regardless of the waterbody they are on, boaters and anglers should remove plant fragments from boats and trailers before leaving the boat launch. Equipment, including bilges and livewells should be flushed and dried thoroughly before entering a new waterway.
Anyone who thinks they have seen hydrilla in Crawford County waterways other than Conneaut Lake or Pymatuning Reservoir should immediately report their finding to Brian Pilarcik, watershed specialist with Crawford County Conservation District, at (814) 763-5269 or brian@crawfordconservation.org or to the statewide coordinator for the Pennsylvania Invasive Species Hotline at 1-833-INVASIV. If possible, take a close-up photograph of the suspected find, as well as a detailed description of the location or GPS coordinates if possible.
