The Crawford County Conservation District and Woodcock Creek Nature Center will host an invasive aquatic species presentation with a focus on round gobies from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday.

Pennsylvania Sea Grant Coastal Outreach Specialist Amber Stilwell and Aquatic Invasive Species intern Maliha Hoque will be presenting a program highlighting aquatic invasive species issues and prevention with a special focus on round gobies.

The presentation will take place at the Woodcock Creek Nature Center’s upper yard picnic tables.

All Woodcock Creek Nature Center events require pre-registration. Event information is also available at www.crawfordconservation.org and on our District Facebook page. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

To register: Call (814) 763-5269.

