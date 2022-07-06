Goddard State Park will host an introduction to archery course from 1 to 3 p.m. July 23.
Participants will learn about equipment, proper techniques and test their skills with a bow and arrow.
All equipment will be provided. Those attending are asked to wear close-toed shoes. Anyone under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration is required by calling (724) 253-4833 or by emailing resayers@pa.gov. Meeting location will be given during registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.