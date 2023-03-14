Interstate 79 northbound is closed from Exit 154 (Route 198, Conneautville/Saegertown) to Exit 166 (Route 6N, Edinboro) due to removal of a tractor trailer in the median.
The roadway is expected to reopen later today, PennDOT said.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
