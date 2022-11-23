SAEGERTOWN — Operations at Saegertown Junior-Senior High School remain normal as the school continues under the leadership of an interim principal until January, according to PENNCREST School District Superintendent Tim Glasspool.
Erica Howick, previously assistant principal at Maplewood Junior-Senior High School, took over last week after being appointed by PENNCREST School Board earlier this month.
“I’d like to thank her for being here and stepping up to help us out,” Glasspool said after board members voted unanimously to make the appointment.
The board also approved a leave of absence for Principal Tom Baker from Nov. 14 until Jan. 2. In an email to the Tribune, Glasspool said the leave was for “personal reasons.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.