VERNON TOWNSHIP — An inmate at the State Correctional Institute at Cambridge Springs will stand trial in Crawford County court for allegedly having crack cocaine at the women's prison.
Casey Lee London, 31, on Monday waived her right to a preliminary hearing on charges filed by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections for an incident April 5.
London was arrested by Pennsylvania Probation and Parole Board agents that day for state parole violations and was taken to the prison, according to the arrest affidavit filed with the criminal complaint. London denied having any drugs on her when questioned by a parole agent before being taken to the prison in Cambridge Springs, according to the affidavit.
During an intake search of London at SCI Cambridge Springs, a corrections officer discovered the item in London's pocket wrapped in plastic wrap, the affidavit said. London told corrections officers "It's crack. I didn't know I had it on me," the affidavit said.
London was charged by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence with possession of a contraband controlled substance, possession of contraband controlled substance by an inmate, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
London has been on state parole since 2018 for a 2016 conviction in Venango County Court of Common Pleas, according to online court records.
In November 2016, London was sentenced in Venango County Court to serve one to five years in state prison for criminal use of a communication device, according to online court records. She was paroled by the state in that case July 16, 2018, according to online court records.
By waiving her right to a preliminary hearing Monday before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver, London automatically was ordered held for trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
London's case is scheduled for the November criminal trial term.