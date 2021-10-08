By Keith Gushard
Meadville Tribune
VERNON TOWNSHIP — An inmate at the county jail will stand trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas for allegedly assaulting four corrections officers using hot coffee as well as her hands and feet.
Brenda J. Loucks, 25, on Thursday waived her right to a preliminary hearing on 10 charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police for the alleged Sept. 2 assault.
Loucks is charged with four felony counts of assault by prisoner, four misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct fighting, and two summary counts of harassment.
According to the arrest affidavit filed in the case, Loucks was talking on the phone at 4:05 p.m. Sept. 2, but became upset when a female corrections officer interrupted the call with an intercom announcement.
Loucks then became argumentative with the officer and two male corrections officers were called to assist her, the affidavit said. When they arrived, Loucks threw a hot cup of coffee on all three officers, the affidavit said.
One of the male officers attempted to restrain Loucks by forcing her to the ground and was punched in the face three times by Loucks, the affidavit said. A fourth correctional officer, a male, arrived to assist and was kicked in the groin by Loucks, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, when state police arrived to interview her at 4:55 p.m., Loucks said "Whatever the correctional officers said happened, happened." She then declined any additional statement.
The incident was captured on the video surveillance system, the affidavit said.
By waiving her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver, Loucks automatically was ordered held for trial. She is scheduled to go on trial during the January 2022 term of county criminal court.
Loucks remains lodged in the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.