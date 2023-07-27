WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — Fractured bones, damaged flight feathers, leg and foot wounds, emaciation: The catalog of life-threatening injuries is diverse, but the bald eagles affected by them all have one thing in common.
All seven are now recovering at Tamarack Wildlife Center — nearly twice as many as the facility has simultaneously treated before, according to Executive Director Carol Holmgren.
Physical examination, X-rays, oxygen therapy, blood testing, eye examination, medication, feather implantation and physical therapy are all elements of treating these birds, two of which came to Tamarack from partner institutions in Pittsburgh and New York.
In a typical season, the bald eagles admitted to Tamarack can be divided equally into three categories: those with injuries from vehicle impacts; those suffering from lead poisoning; and those with miscellaneous other injuries or illnesses.
This summer has been anything but typical, according to officials at the center. None of the seven bald eagles currently being treated experienced vehicle impact injuries or lead poisoning. Instead, rehabilitators have seen eaglets displaced from their nests by severe storms or in some cases by illegal activities that remain under investigation and injuries sustained during fledging, the period between a bird hatching and learning to fly.
In a press release, center officials linked the higher number of rehabilitating raptors to both a growing regional population of bald eagles over recent decades and increased severity of storms in the area.
Four of the seven eagles in treatment have reached the point where they are building their strength and stamina in a large eagle flight building at the center. Each bird will undergo a series of flight tests and examinations prior to being cleared for release. Center staff members expect three of the bald eagles to be ready for release before the end of the summer.
While the center’s patients are not available for public view, updates can be seen on the Tamarack Wildlife Center Facebook page. Visitors can see three birds currently housed in an outdoor aviary at the facility during its usual hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Guided tours can also be scheduled in advance by contacting Outreach and Education Manager Melissa Goodwill at melissa@tamarackwildlife.org.
