WEST FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP — An infant girl was killed after being thrown from an Amish horse and buggy when it was rear-ended by a pick-up truck Thursday.
The infant was one of four children who were injured in the crash which took place on State Highway 18 at around 2:52 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville. The girl was flown to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh following the crash, but died of her injuries on Friday, police said.
According to state police, the incident occurred when a 1996 Ford Ranger driven by Jean Jewel, 66, of Atlantic, was attempting to pass the buggy while both vehicles were traveling northbound. The buggy was on the right shoulder of the road at the time, according to police, but the truck's passenger side collided with the buggy's rear left side.
All people riding in the buggy were thrown from it as a result of the collision. The buggy's driver was 34-year-old Melinda Troyer, of Atlantic. She had a 4-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy, a 2-year-old and the infant in the vehicle with her, all of whom were from Atlantic.
Police did not provide the names of any of the children involved in the crash.
Troyer and the other kids all received injuries of various severities and were taken to Meadville Medical Center for treatment.
Jewel was not injured in the crash, and was charged by police for not driving her vehicle at a safe speed.
Besides state police, firefighters from the Fallowfield, Conneaut Lake and Jamestown departments responded to the crash, according to the Crawford County 911 Center, as did Conneaut Lake Ambulance, Life Force Ambulance and Stat MedEvac.