Independent and third-party candidates have qualified to be on the November ballot in two races in Crawford County, according to the Office of Elections and Voter Services.
Donald Sutter of Randolph Township has qualified as an independent candidate in the race for a six-year term on the Randolph Township Board of Supervisors.
Kathryn Divittorio of Corry has qualified as a Libertarian Party candidate in the race for a four-year term on Corry School Board. Corry School District encompasses Spartansburg and Sparta Township in Crawford County; the city of Corry, Elgin borough, and Concord and Wayne townships in Erie County; and Columbus and Spring Creek townships in Warren County.
Independent and third-party candidates had to file nomination papers by Aug. 1 to be on the general election ballot for Nov. 7.
Any objections to either of the nominations must be filed with the Court of Common Pleas by Tuesday.
If no objections are filed by the deadline, Sutter and Divittorio will appear on the ballot in their respective races.
Sutter will be the only candidate on the ballot for a seat on Randolph Township supervisors in November.
No Democratic Party or Republican Party candidate filed for the Randolph Township supervisor race for the May primary election.
Also, no Democratic or Republican write-in candidate got at least 10 votes in the May primary to win their respective party nomination for Randolph Township supervisor, according to the Office of Elections and Voter Services.
Divittorio, as a Libertarian, will be the fifth candidate on the ballot for the five seats up for election on Corry School Board.
She will join Justin Amy, Amanda Cox, Doris Gernovich and William A. Nichols Sr. on the ballot as those four candidates won both the Democratic and Republican nominations for school board in the May primary.
Editor's note: This story was updated Aug. 3 to reflect the township supervisor's race is in Randolph Township.
