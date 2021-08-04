Independent candidates are slated to be on the ballot in November in races for PENNCREST School Board and Randolph Township Board of Supervisors.
Donald K. Green of Rockdale Township submitted the required number of signatures on nomination papers to the Crawford County Office of Elections and Voter Services by Monday’s deadline to run as an independent the PENNCREST board.
Donald W. Sutter Jr. of Randolph Township submitted the required number of signatures on nomination papers to run as an independent for Randolph supervisor.
Green filed his nomination papers Friday with 107 signatures from registered voters in PENNCREST, but needed only 89 signatures, according to Jessalyn McFarland, the county's director of elections.
Green needed to obtain signatures from PENNCREST registered voters equal or higher than 2 percent of the highest PENNCREST vote total in the November 2019 general election in order to get on the ballot for November, McFarland said Tuesday.
Green works at Great Lakes Automation in McKean and owns Crab Apple Hollow Farms, according to his nomination papers.
Sutter filed his nomination papers Monday with 14 registered voter signatures, but needed only 10 in his bid to get on the ballot. He lists his occupation as retired on nomination papers.
Objections to either man's nomination papers must be filed with the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas by next Monday.
If no objections are raised, Green, who would be listed as independent, becomes the sixth candidate seeking one of four four-year seats on the PENNCREST board.
Others on the PENNCREST ballot for Nov. 2 are Theresa Jean Croll, Mathew A. Vogt, Robert Gulick, Brian Lynch and Robert Johnston. Croll, Vogt and Lynch are cross-filed, appearing as both Democratic and Republican candidates, while Gulick is only listed as a Democrat and Lynch only as a Republican. Croll, Vogt, Lynch, Gulick and Johnston won their respective party nominations in the May primary.
Sutter would be an independent and be the second candidate for one six-year term as a Randolph Township supervisor. Sam Steck won the Republican Party's nomination in the May primary. There was no Democratic Party candidate on the ballot and no write-in candidate received at least 10 votes toward the Democratic Party's nomination.
