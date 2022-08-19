A medical emergency in one Pike County municipality was met with a 27-minute wait for an ambulance three years ago. Now, county data show the response time in Shohola Township averages under nine minutes.
The health of emergency medical services (EMS) has worsened across Pennsylvania and the U.S. due to attrition and financial instability. Volunteerism is decimated and paid professionals are leaving the industry faster than they can be replaced.
A far majority of 290 EMS agencies — urban, rural and mixed — surveyed by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania pointed to employee retention and recruitment as well as finances as the greatest struggles jeopardizing service.
Cures may vary from one agency to the next but Pike County Commissioner Matt Osterberg and the county’s emergency management director, Tim Knapp, say the solution there was money.
“Everybody is talking about the ambulance crisis and I’m happy to say ours is fixed, ours is done,” Knapp said.
County commissioners committed up to about $2.2 million annually in matching dollars beginning in 2022, with 12 of the county’s 13 municipalities taking advantage. Some, like the county, instituted a new tax, including five municipalities where such a tax was approved by voter referendum. Others found money within existing budgets.
A separate fund administered by a county nonprofit covers training costs for fire and EMS personnel.
According to data cited by Osterberg and Knapp, response times improved, coverage expanded with paid professional service, and there’s at least one transportable unit now operating in each municipality including Shohola Township.
Knapp’s statement is bold, one few can claim, but initiatives pursued this year at the state level could help communities struggling to maintain EMS find their footing as they look for local solutions.
“What I recommend and what I tell many people is it’s not just at the state level. Officials at the local government level, borough and townships, should be encouraged to contribute to their ambulance services. Counties should step up,” said Jerry Ozog, executive director of the Pennsylvania Fire & Emergency Services Institute.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s annual data report on EMS showed 2,606 emergency medical technicians and 767 paramedics let their certifications expire in 2021. About 63 percent of EMTs and 45 percent of paramedics with expired certifications were under age 40.
There were 401 fewer paramedics in Pennsylvania in 2021 compared to 2020, totaling 6,784. EMTs grew by 338, however, the report was careful to note that the 30,276 certified EMTs represent the total available and not necessarily the “active” workforce. The report also found that about 30 agencies across the state closed.
The Ambulance Association of Pennsylvania heralded the commonwealth’s latest budget and pandemic relief distribution this legislative session for including $85 million in new funding for EMS. More than $50 million is raised through increased reimbursement rates through Medicaid for ambulance service beginning in 2023. Another $31 million is through one-time allocations of pandemic relief funding.
Pennsylvania doubled the ambulance mileage rate to $4 for each mile with a patient on board. The increase is welcomed though providers bemoan a rule that doesn’t allow for mileage for the first 20 miles — trouble for urban providers with short commutes and rural providers eating the cost on long commutes.
Additionally, the commonwealth’s new fireworks law directs all revenue from a 12 percent consumer tax to be invested in training and grants for fire and emergency medical services. The Ambulance Association estimates at least $3.5 million will be directed specifically to EMS. Bill language could see that grow depending on revenues.
Lawmakers also adopted measures to extend a minimum staffing waiver into 2027 to help ambulance agencies more easily staff basic life support units, and join a national EMS licensure compact for providers to practice in 22 member states — particularly useful in emergencies.
Heather Sharar, executive director of the Ambulance Association, compared EMS to a three-legged stool: reimbursement, training, and employee retention/recruitment.
“If you don’t have all the legs on the ground, you start to wobble and we are really wobbly,” Sharar said.
Don DeReamus, committee member with the Ambulance Association of Pennsylvania, said that Suburban EMS in Northampton County, where he’s an administrator, has been successful in filling provider vacancies by giving new hires eight weeks of paid training. It comes at a loss to the company, he said, but the money is offset on the backend through easier onboarding.
“I don’t believe you can find any service in the entire commonwealth that has a full complement,” DeReamus said.
The rising Medicaid reimbursement will help, DeReamus said. So would the elimination of the 20-mile rule for loaded transport. He said his agency has few trips beyond 25 to 30 miles.
A hidden cost identified by Tim Nilson, director, Seven Mountains EMS Council Inc., is the cost of preparedness. This is especially taxing on low-revenue providers. Agencies must prepare for service around the clock, he said, even if the call volume is low.
“Municipalities need to sit with local ambulance services and understand the cost of preparedness,” Nilson said.
