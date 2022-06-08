Crawford County had an increase in coronavirus cases over the past seven days compared to the previous span.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said in its weekly report that there have been 142 cases. The county's current seven-day average of new cases is 20.3. Last week, those numbers were 130 and 18.6, respectively. The department is only updating its COVID dashboard weekly on Wednesdays, so a daily case count has not been available for the county.
While the cases are up, the number of patients hospitalized in the county is lower.
The state reported there were five coronavirus patients hospitalized in the county on Wednesday, a drop of five. There were no COVID patients in an intensive care unit (ICU), while there was one last week, and no patients on ventilators, the same as last week. The state said there were six adult ICU beds available, a change from nine listed in the previous report.
One death was reported to The Meadville Tribune. The Crawford County Coroner's Office said a man in his 70s passed away on Monday. It was the first coronavirus-related death in the county this month after there were three reported in May. Since the pandemic began 26 months ago, there have been 307 coronavirus-related deaths in the county.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 statewide decreased in the last week, the first time that has happened since the health department started reporting figures weekly about a month ago.
There were 1,213 COVID hospitalizations statewide Wednesday. Last week's total, 1,329, was the highest statewide since March 1. There were 133 patients statewide being treated in ICUs, down 18, and 51 on ventilators, down one from last week.
There were 159 new deaths linked to COVID-19 in the state, the third week in a row the total was more than 100.
Pennsylvania registered nearly 22,564 new COVID-19 cases over the past week with at least 1,363 new cases being added to the statewide total each day.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, nationally the number of cases and deaths linked to COVID has increased in the past seven days. Across the U.S., the number of cases was up 38 percent and deaths rose 13 percent. Hospitalizations were down 1 percent in the last week. In Pennsylvania, over the past week, cases are down 19 percent, deaths are up 83 percent and hospitalizations are down 12 percent.
Of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, 17 were seeing high levels (down 10 from last week), 23 were seeing medium levels and the other 27 had low levels (up a dozen from last week’s report). The data is updated each Friday. Crawford County is listed in the "high" COVID level.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
