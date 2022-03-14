We are going to ignore the fluffy white of the weekend and pretend that the rodent responsible for six more weeks of winter was correct and this upcoming week marks the beginning of our spring weather. So, before the fuel costs get any worse, let’s take relatively short trip over to Tionesta for a unique phenomenon that is especially prevalent in the spring.
Is the bridge open or is the bridge closed? That question is on the minds of many in the Nebraska Bridge area. The 187-foot structure was built in 1933 to span Tionesta Creek. Backflow from the Tionesta Dam that was later constructed downstream from the bridge often floods over the bridge deck which is normally only a few feet above the water’s surface on a good day.
Not only will the bridge flood making it impassable, at certain times the entire structure is completely underwater earning it the nickname “the little bridge that could.” Every spring people wait to see the bridge emerge with hope it is still able to be used for vehicles. It is a testimony of the building techniques that this almost-90-year-old bridge remains sturdy and standing.
I have never been to the bridge when it was completely submerged, but I have seen photos and it is very cool. There are also times in the very early part of the year that the bridge is encased in ice. Even in the summer months during heavy rainfalls the bridge will be closed to vehicles and this makes it a source of entertainment for kayaking, although caution is advised since you cannot always see the hazards under the water.
One of the best times to view the bridge, though, is in the spring when the water levels are rising and falling dramatically. To get the best vantage point head into Tionesta and take Route 36 south until you come to Nebraska Road. Turn left and drive until you see the road closure signs or a bridge; it all depends on the day. If you see high water, however, and it is not marked “closed,” use some common sense and don’t drive through it. Remember “Turn around, don’t drown” and enjoy the rest of your day in the National Forest Area.
The original town of Nebraska had homes, businesses, a hotel and even a post office. A rich logging industry used to keep the town alive, but then developing areas around the Allegheny River watershed resulted in the building of the Tionesta Dam in 1940. The rising water levels forced residents to leave the town and today the only remains of the original town are, in fact, the bridge. For that reason it is considered by many a historical landmark.
In order to find out if the bridge is open or closed before you make the drive over, you can check Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s webpage, 511pa.com, for the latest road closures.
The last time I was there for a visit, the bridge was half covered and we had a great view from the parking lot near the boat launch. The water was still extremely cold and you couldn’t see the road even a little ways out so we knew the water level was pretty high.
If you are on Facebook there are a few groups that have members that post recent photos. It may help you for trip planning if you are wanting a particular stage of flooding. Keep in mind that the water levels rise and lower very quickly so the view in the morning might not be the same view you get after the hour drive.
We do not know if “the little bridge that could” will be there even next season, so if you have a day to spend in our promised weather, take advantage of it and make the trip. Meander through the Big Woods of the Allegheny National Forest and maybe combine some hiking or a little local shopping. Not all who wander are lost, some are just searching for the perfect spring day and the memories for the family that will last a lifetime.