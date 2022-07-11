Summer is now in full swing and as the gas prices seem to hover around $5 a gallon it can surely seem that beach houses or elaborate vacations are now even more costly as getting to your destination may in fact cost the same as the vacation itself. This can be very disheartening to a lot of families. I have noticed so many OBX stickers and front license plates over the years and have myself enjoyed the beach trip with family, but I cringe thinking of what the fuel cost would be to travel the 1,200-plus round trip miles to enjoy the excursion. It would definitely decrease the budget for “fun” once I got there if I had to spend over $400 in gasoline.
So I got to thinking about how vacations were before I was able to scour the internet looking for a great deal on a beachside paradise or a unbelievable hotel in a destination city. We had simple needs for a vacation, it was just some time away. Before the social media platforms told us where we needed to go to be happy.
So I am going to give an idea in this article that I hope may inspire some of you to return to our roots a bit. That idea is camping. A quick online search for cheap tents showed at least 10 options starting as low as $20. Now if you plan to go camping more than a couple times, you might want to invest a bit more because a tent is definitely a case of “you get what you pay for,” but for a first time let’s-try-this0out trip or a single event it should suit you just fine.
Now that you have a tent, look into a blow-up air mattress if you want to add some creature comfort to your night. Smaller ones can be picked up for under $20 as well if you do not already own one. Sleeping bags are not a necessity because almost everyone has a couple fleece blankets at home from the $5 Black Friday deals that have gone on for years. I think the fourth most important item in the list is bug spray or citronella candles because I am absolutely a mosquito magnet, but you can be the judge of its importance on your own list.
For the Gen X readers, you likely remember Jiffy Pop and mountain pie makers. These things are still available and just as magical as they were when we were growing up so I highly suggest grabbing the makings for your favorite pie and impressing the kids with your outdoor cooking skills. Foil packs are also great and can be prepared at home ahead of time and of course don’t forget the s’mores and GORP (Good Ole Raisins and Peanuts). I guarantee someone out there likely just had flashbacks to summer camp with the mention of GORP! This was back before any self respecting trail mix ever tried to include dried cranberries or chocolate-covered espresso beans.
Now that the supplies are gathered, where do you go? A quick search on recreation.gov will give a listing of at least 25 camping locations that range anywhere from $12 to $60 a night for basic tent camping or recreational vehicle parking. There are some that are first-come, first-serve and some you can make a reservation and pay online ahead of time. Some have electric and charcoal grills available at the site and some even have flush toilet facilities but many are just primitive with vault toilets and a fire ring. You can go camping or “glamping,” but the point is to spend some time making the memories.
Tionesta Recreation Area Campground is one that can be found on the webpage and reserved. There is a swimming beach, electric on site, shower facilities and flushing toilets as well as opportunities to hike, fish and explore the Tionesta Lake area. It is a beautiful Allegheny Mountain setting with wildlife and peaceful small-town vibes that will give you the vacation feeling.
Even setting up a tent in the backyard or a blanket fort in the living room can make memories with the kiddos, mostly it is just taking the time. So go ahead and wander, roam, or stay-cation; you will have good times that will never be lost.
