What do back-to-school shopping and thunderstorms have in common? Aside from giving many people anxiety and stress? Well, in this month’s article I am going to give you an idea that may put a positive spin on two things many people don’t particularly like.
With all the gully washing rain we have had in the recent weeks, I have been thinking it might be a good time to take advantage of one of the side effects that often gets overlooked. It is a fantastic time to go and view waterfalls. There happens to be a waterfall in the North Chagrin Reservation that is far more impressive when we have had a lot of rain. I found Buttermilk Falls one day completely by accident. I was on my way to see Squires Castle because it was something I had actually heard about when I saw a huge sign while driving on the main route through the park: 401 Buttermilk Falls Parkway — Yes, I know the name of the road should have been my first clue, don’t judge — Willoughby, Ohio. This particular waterfall is actually longer than it is high, but is a great waterfall to go visit because the access is extremely easy for younger hikers with little to no experience. The 15-foot waterfall on Buttermilk Creek will be only a trickle in the early summer months, but with some good timing after a thunderstorm you are definitely going to see a photo-worthy site that is worth the drive. If you check out the Cleveland Metroparks webpage you can also see what events and educational programs may be going on at the same time of your trip to even get the kids back into the spirit of learning before school starts.
Which is my sly lead-in to the next topic of this article: back-to-school shopping. After one trip to a big-box store for my oldest granddaughter I was less than amused by the cost of the items in the cart. (A quick shout-out to Starlynn, who heads off to kindergarten this year.) Walking through the front door and seeing all the bins of crayons and glue sticks gave me hope. The prices were all under $1 and there were many items to choose from. But as I made my way to the clothing section, all hope was dashed. Now, mind you, it has been a hot minute since I have been clothing shopping for my kids for school, but seeing girls jeans that are literally a third the size as women’s jeans being sold for the same price was a bit disappointing, to say the least. I don’t know how parents with multiple children are expected to be able to afford to send kids back to school in appropriate outfits when the only thing on sale are shorts that don’t meet the dress code requirements. The kids need jeans, which you will purchase and in a month and a half those jeans are now too short because you blinked and they grew 3 inches.
So here is where my next idea for a road trip comes into play. Throw the kids in the car, grab some cash (bank cards will not typically be accepted), and pick a destination like the waterfall mentioned above. Pack a few snacks and make it a family game of who can spot the garage sale first. I spend my day driving for work and the amount of garage sales I see is impressive. Many of these are people with children who have outgrown their clothing because they blinked too. Some of these sales are extremely organized and have sizes separated on different tables or bins, some are just piled high like a treasure hunt. Both of these types of sales have one thing in common: You will find gently used children’s clothing for a fraction of the cost of new. Do you have a kid heading off to college this year or getting their first apartment? Garage sales are a great source of small kitchen appliances or decor that can supplement the new purchases and not break the budget. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure and I have found many a treasure on a garage sale trip over the years. So happy hunting and remember that just because you are wandering, it doesn’t mean you are lost. You might just be following the garage sale signs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.