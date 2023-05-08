It is the month of May, so you know what that means? Spring “may” or “may not” decide to stick around for more than one consecutive day at a time. If you happen to decide to take a little day trip and the weather is fairly decent, then I suggest a walk along the river in Warren.
Warren is an underrated town located near the intersection of U.S. Route 6 and U.S. Route 62, and is for us essentially the gateway to the Allegheny National Forest. Hundreds of people pass by on the bypass of Route 6 to get to Kinzua Dam and all the sights and activities the National Forest has to offer. But aside from a fuel fill up or a restroom break, many never venture far from the highway and miss the charm this city has to offer.
You can chose a scenic route by way of Route 62 out of the Mercer area which follows the river passing by several picturesque overlooks. This includes the Tidioute Overlook which is well marked and not very far off the main road and well worth the detour for the overlook itself as well as a short trail along the bluff overlooking the town of Tidioute and the river. You will join Route 6 just outside of Warren and travel both highways for a small bit passing by the Baby Arch and the visitor center with a great history of the St. Louis Arch.
Maybe you will chose to go by way of Route 6 which will pass through the city of Corry, which is another town that I will highlight in a future article because it is full of interesting history and great family fun.
However you plan your journey east, don’t stay on the bypass. Instead, take the Main Street exit toward the hospital and you will basically drive straight into Crescent Park. I was born in Warren General Hospital so the place always held a special place in my heart. But even as an adult it was always a cool thing to see the medical helicopter land on the pad which is basically sticking out into the river like an afterthought.
Find a place to park and get out to stretch the legs and take a leisurely walk along the river on the level path. Maybe grab a park bench and sit a spell or maybe you will be lucky and my favorite feature of the place (the bench swing) will be open and you can give it a try.
Follow that path to the west and you can bring the kids to a very nice play ground and a little bit behind the playground is the Karen Bonnell Field which is filled with bronze statues.
If you decide to venture to the east, you will come to the end of Crescent Park and have the option of crossing Veterans Bridge which has a great view and several places to sit.
Once over the bridge you will be met with a small corner between Pennsylvania Street and Second Street which make a triangle and the architecture of the building reminds me of the Flatiron Building in NYC (which is one of my favorite buildings). The fountain and statue of the elk with the building in the background make for a great photo op.
Check out the various shops on foot and if you have a beer lover in the group maybe head over to Breeze Point Landing where you can once again walk along the river for a short bit but also go to the brew pub or the indoor climbing facility if you have teenagers. Make sure you book ahead at goatfort.com but the price for a day pass and unlimited climbs was under $20 even with the shoe rental. I would have loved that as an option when I was younger and had more energy to burn. Nowadays I will be found next door sipping a cool one watching the river pass by.
However you wander your way over to Warren, give yourself some time to get lost in the historic architecture, the small specialty shops, the unique topography in a city where time seems to go just a little bit slower than everywhere else.
