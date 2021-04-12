A very big welcome to spring as we move forward with some travel destinations outside Pennsylvania for the first time in months.
With several high temperatures in the 70s and even the 80s, it is the perfect time to load up and venture out.
This trip we will head north, a little farther than the normal two-hour trip, but a trip that is doable in two hours, 45 minutes without tolls and two hours, 15 minutes with tolls.
Niagara Falls, long called the “Honeymoon Capital of the World," has brought visitors to both the American and Canadian sides of the falls. Each side offers unique and interesting opportunities for your visit, but we are going to concentrate on the American side for this trip.
While you are there be sure to take a walk over to Goat Island if you would like to go to Cave of the Winds which is open year round. The ticket pricing and time information is available at the Niagara Falls State Park website. But I will caution you that this attraction does sell out very quickly and tickets are not currently available online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so if this is something you are wanting to do you will want to be there when they open at 9 a.m.
Niagara Falls State Park offers great views from Terrapin Point for a slightly different vantage of the Canadian Horseshoe Falls.
Maid of the Mist will open for the season in May if you want to delay the trip in order to get up-close-and-personal with the falls (as well as more than a little damp). It is a definite favorite of mine and possibly the very best way to feel the awesome power of that much water. It is a bit on the pricier side ($25.25 for adults and $14.75 for children 6-12) so keep that in mind if you are making the trip. The Cave of the Winds is less expensive and takes you right to the base of the Bridal Falls for a once in a lifetime adventure ($12 for adults and $9 for children 6-12).
If both of these attractions are outside your budget, do not fear, there are multiple locations and vantage points that you can view this amazing natural wonder for free. The roar of the rushing water and the mist coming up over the rails will delight the kids and there are plenty of gift shops and restaurants to make a day of things.
Across the gorge you will see Niagara Falls, Canada, and all of its glory. The Skylon Tower restaurant is clearly visible as is the Tower Hotel. A fun fact for kids is that the restaurant rotates slowly in a complete 360 degrees every hour as you are dining giving patrons the full view panoramic from the top. Both the Canadian and the American side host a casino for those over-21 risk takers and every evening from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. the falls are illuminated for a fantastic view.
The Observation Tower located at Prospect Point is currently free admission and open from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. daily. It is arguably the best vantage point of both falls together from the American side. I definitely suggest putting it on your list to do. It is typically very windy so be sure to hold on to any hats or sunglasses. If time and budget allow, there is a wonderful aquarium. There is also an Adventure Theater in the Visitor Center that is tentatively scheduled to reopen on May 1 this year ($12 for adults and $9 for children 6-12).
Abundant hiking trails are located in the park for some more fantastic and free things to do with a family. For more information, visit niagarafallsstatepark.com.
The border between the United States and Canada is closed to all but essential workers, until at least April 21, and travel to our neighbors north now requires a U.S. passport or enhanced ID for reentry into the United States; there are no exceptions and they are very serious about this. If your travel plans this summer include the Canadian side of the Falls, be sure to familiarize yourself with the current travel requirements at niagarafallslive.com. This website will also give the current open or closed status of all the area attractions and is a great resource.
While you are in the area remember to watch the traffic lanes because I can tell you from experience that not all who wander are lost, but you can end up in Canada by mistake.