I was asked years ago why we have two holidays for veterans. The simplest answer I could come up with was that Memorial Day, which is celebrated in the spring, is to honor and remember our fallen soldiers, and that Veterans Day, which is in November, is to honor and thank those who have served in the military (both living and deceased). It also has struck me in the last few years as my son reached adulthood, that when he turned age 18 and registered for the Selective Service system, that he may or may not have understood the gravity of what that online form actually meant. The last draft that took place in America was in 1973 so the last generation that it would have directly affected were the Baby Boomers.
This year for a November outing I am going to take you to a few places that can be a possible conversation starter for parents and a step back in time for a number of grandparents and great-grandparents. We will start with something very close to home. Located in West Mead Township at 1045 S. Morgan St. is the Harm Jan Huidekoper Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2006. This facility hosts a large social club for veterans but also something unique. On the front lawn beside the parking lot is a M60A1 U.S. Marine Corps tank. The motor and the transmission of this piece of equipment was removed prior to it being set up as a memorial, so it is a nonoperational Vietnam War-era relic that you may or may not have driven past. Since it is a little off the beaten path I thought I would bring it up as a great location to start a history talk with a youngster.
If tanks are not your kids' thing then a little road trip over to Ashtabula County might be in order. Located at the Jefferson, Ohio exit of Route 11 sits a Vietnam War-era helicopter that was placed in “Honor of those who served their country." For those of us who grew up watching war movies with actor Tom Berenger it gives a scale to what we saw on the big screen.
There is one other place that although you are unable to visit, parts are still clearly visible on a drive south on Interstate 79 near Geneva Swamp. As you are driving toward the Route 285 Exit you will see on the horizon on the right side of the interstate several large water towers near the area of the old PPG plant (which is now Vitro). This is the location of the Keystone Ordnance Works that once manufactured much of the TNT used during World War II. Rumor has it that the location of the facility was chosen because our area has so much cloud cover and it would be protected from a possible air raid. I will say that on a grey November day, that really seems to be the case.
On Route 18 south between Greenville and Hermitage there is an area known as the Reynolds Industrial Park. But what many may not know is that in the 1940s it was built and named Camp Reynolds and was one of the replacement depots for troops from the East Coast headed to war in Europe. More than a million soldiers passed through the area on their journey and many never came home. For a time it was also a location for German war prisoners and often they were taken by bus to work in the surrounding areas by the Army.
A trip to almost any park, in almost any town across our area and you will find a memorial for those who have fought for the rights that we hold so dear. November is a good month to take your kids and give them a little piece of history, to teach them that freedom is not free. Lead by example and give respect and if appropriate a “Thank you” to a veteran you may meet. I was asked once why there were two holidays for veterans, I should have replied, "Why are there not 365?”
So as you wander this month, because you are afforded the opportunity by the freedoms that you enjoy, take a minute to let your children know that there are thousands and thousands of men and women who have their backs. To any veteran or family of a veteran that may one day read this, Thank You.