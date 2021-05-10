Since our existence on Earth, humans have watched birds in flight during the day and gazed with wonder at the jewels twinkling overhead in the dark.
The very first time mankind soared with the birds was in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina (one of my most favorite areas on this planet). Ohio brothers Orville and Wilbur Wright took to the sky for one glorious and brief moment in time. The beginning to modern aviation, and the gateway for another young Ohio boy, who just 33 years later at the age of 6, took his first flight with his father and ignited the spark and love for flying.
Neil Armstrong lived with his family for a while in Warren, Ohio, when he was young. His father took him to an airfield located at 2553 Parkman Road, Warren, where he was treated to his first ride in an airplane. Currently the location of the former airstrip is located beneath a strip mall with an old Kmart building built over the prior runway. This was the launching point (don’t mind the pun) for the young Neil’s fascination with flying. He later went on to get his pilot's license and 33 years after his first flight became the first man to step onto the moon. Located in a memorial near the McDonald’s is a one half scale model of the lunar lander from the Apollo 11 mission. It is an amazing tribute to mark a proud American moment in time.
There is a rich history in our area for space exploration that many of our young people may not realize. So with the new excitement being generated by the Mars exploration currently happening, why not take the opportunity to let your kids know just how much NASA’s history is entwined within our neighboring state of Ohio.
In addition to the First Flight Memorial in Warren, you can also visit the boyhood home of John Glenn, former U.S. senator from Ohio and also the first American to orbit the Earth in space. This home is located in New Concord, Ohio. There is also the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio, that includes many exhibits including a moon rock.
Judy Resnik from Akron, Ohio, was one of six women accepted into the space program and the second American woman to go to space on the space shuttle Discovery. Tragedy followed, however, as she was also on board the space shuttle Challenger during its explosion. I, along with thousands of students across the United States, watched this event live in a classroom because that was also the flight that the first teacher Christa McAuliffe was on. Horrified gasps and then silence filled the classroom until the teacher quickly turned off the TV.
Aside from the disasters and disappointments, I am sure the initial space race was an exciting time to be alive and watch the events unfold. The Cold War era is something spoken about so infrequently that the young people of today probably have little idea what was on the line for the United States and space exploration. The disappointment of losing the race of getting the first man into space to the Soviets, the joy of the words “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind” the deadly accidents of the Apollo 1 capsule and the shuttles Challenger and Columbia are just a few of the ups and downs our nation has endured in the race to the heavens.
Kids today learn about the International Space Station and how the counties work together for a common goal and may not realize just how new of a concept this truly is. In fact, even the phrase “Houston, we have had a problem” is notorious because it was changed to “Houston, we have a problem” in the "Apollo 13" movie staring Tom Hanks and is often quoted by youngsters who don’t know said it or what it is actually referring to. The space shuttle program ended in 2011, so many kids under the age of 15 do not have a first-hand account of some of the most exciting and dangerous events of the the 20th century. In fact, I was even a bit shocked to learn that Ohio alone has had 25 natives become astronauts that have flown close to 80 space missions.
So take a moment to wander over to Warren, where the man who stepped on the moon first learned his love of aviation and then get lost in the history of some of man’s most exceptional accomplishments. “Why did they go?” the kids might ask, “Because it was there,” we can answer.