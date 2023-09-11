The bright yellow buses dot the highway each year to signify the beginning of a new season, and even the colors are starting to appear on the trees in the Allegheny Mountains. Though the official change to fall is still a few weeks away, it is an undeniable truth that Labor Day weekend is our unofficial end to yet one more summer. It is a reminder to me, as the bus continues past the end of my driveway, that I no longer have young children.
It is also a reminder to me of a video I recently watched that was made by someone who was about the same age as I am. In this video she talked about numbers, that when your kids are growing up you have only 18 Christmas seasons, only 18 summers, and only 18 birthdays. Eighteen ... let that sink in for a moment; 18 is not a large number. After they are grown you also have a finite amount of these moments and you don’t know what that number will be. But as I look back over those 18 moments, I smile because I have memories of silly things and traditions that mean the world to me and I know they also had an impact on my children. One of those silly traditions is what I wanted to share with you today.
I was so fortunate to have an opportunity when the kids were fairly young and my parents took everyone to the Outer Banks in North Carolina. Just one look around the parking lot at Walmart and the number of decals that say OBX or Salt Life lets me know this is a popular destination for many families in the area. We have returned many times over the years because it is fairly close and there are so many free and family-friendly things to do, and for a destination on a budget it was a great experience.
In the Outer Banks there are BIG chairs everywhere. By big, I mean an adult and several children can sit for a photo. I believe we have photos of every one of them with children at different ages throughout their childhood. It started as exciting when they were little as they had to climb to get up and in. It moved to snarky teenagers flopping down and sprawling out to take up more room so their siblings would not have a spot. To more recently, my oldest daughter holding her infant son as we took the photo.
But here is where the silliness begins. We cannot pass a big chair now without stopping, and it is no longer just an OBX thing. Big chairs have been popping up all over the place, and whenever we see one we stop and re-create those memories anew.
A recent local sighting was the reason for this article. After I saw the chair in downtown Union City on the corner where Route 6 turns to go to Corry, I did a little research. I felt it was the most fitting place to start your Big Chair journey in the town once called “the chair capital of the world.” The large rocking chair is patterned after the one made by the Standard Chair Company which operated in the late 1800s until 1966 when it became part of Ethan Allen. In fact, since the 1800s there have been at least 10 companies that made chairs located in Union City, thus earning them their nickname.
If you travel down U.S. Route 322 to Franklin, be sure to stop at the large Adirondack chair located in front of Bears Furniture and Mattress. If you want more, then take a trip to 4118 Parkman Road in Warren, Ohio, to see a 20-foot chair dedicated to Sept. 11. Not far away from Warren is a 20-foot rocking chair located at 1933 Highway 45 in Austinburg, Ohio, that you can sit in for a photo op.
In fact, a Google search will bring up a surprising amount of VERY large chairs across the nation. There is even a company building GAC (Giant Adirondack Chairs) for tourism purposes. Even if the chair is not oversized but maybe decorated to match the businesses like all of the chairs located in Put In Bay, Ohio, the effect is still the same. Memories are made and smiles generated. So as you take a drive this fall to see the changing leaves, keep an eye open. Remember, not all who wander are lost, some are just looking for a large chair.
