It is May, so that means it may be sunny and 80 degrees or it may be 48 degrees and rainy. So, as you plan your excursions this month, pack for both since sometimes it MAY change in an hour.
With Memorial Day weekend coming up, it usually marks the start of many seasonal activities — and the one I chose for this article is no exception.
The Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad, located at 407 S. Perry St., Titusville, begins the 2022 season with special Memorial Day weekend rides. Although the regular schedule begins in June, you could take advantage of the special rides during the holiday weekend and kick off your summer.
I remember riding the train as a kid — warning: here comes a “back in my day” moment — way back when there used to be only the standard rail passenger cars and no snack car or first class available with air conditioning. Air conditioning — yes, you did read that correctly, for a $35 ticket you can ride in the Wabash Cannonball with comfy seats and AC on those 90-degree August days. Those of you fellow Gen Xers out there can tell the kids and grandkids all about how we had to ride the train in August without a snack, and a tiny speaker you that could barely hear a scratching voice. Needless to say, the train is no longer the train of our youth; if you have not taken the opportunity to ride it since you were a kid and you are now over 50, you definitely need to book a ticket.
For those who are looking for a date night idea, they offer many special events including wine tastings, dinner murder mystery rides, fall foliage rides and many many more. All of the different special events as well as the ticket pricing are available on their website, octrr.org.
Another really cool and fantastic feature is the Caboose Hotel. There are 21 different cabooses that are available for a nightly rate similar to an average hotel rate so a good “stay-cation” idea maybe.
This historic train ride takes three hours round trip with a short stop at the halfway mark. You will have opportunities to get up and walk around to stretch your legs, take photos, purchase a snack, and even use the restroom. Weather permitting, there is an open-air gondola car that will allow unobstructed views and you can even purchase a postcard and mail it from the only railway post office car currently in operation in the United States.
June 11 marks the opening weekend for their regular season with scheduled rides every Saturday and Sunday, with Wednesdays added in July and August for even more chances to take a ride.
Ticket prices are $20 round trip for adults and $14 for kids ages 2-12 (under 2 are free). There is a special family rate for two adults and two kids for $50 which is a huge cost savings of $18 for the ride. During the summer there also a great option to ride the train one way and either ride your bike or kayak for your return trip. The one-way fare is $13/$11 for adults and kids, respectively, and $5 per bicycle, bicycle trailer or kayak. To ensure your day and time, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling (814) 676-1733 and picking up your tickets at the “will call” desk at the Perry Street Station. The 2022 schedule, mail-in ticket instructions and more information are all available online at octrr.org
Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks are allowed on the train as long as the container will fit in your lap. No large hard-sided coolers are allowed for safety reasons.
This Memorial Day weekend there are special round-trip rides available May 28 at 11 a.m. and May 29 at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This is the time the train departs, so plan to be there at the “will call” box to get your tickets one hour prior. Advance tickets can be purchased by phone up until 2 p.m. May 27 for the weekend and because it is a special event they do sell out quickly so don’t wait until the last minute.
On this trip, let the train do the wandering through the “valley that changed the world” and get lost in some local history.