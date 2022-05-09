Darla Ann, aged 86, of Boca Raton, FL, died May 4, 2022 at TrustBridge Hospice, Boca Raton, FL. Born January 18, 1936 in Meadville, PA, to the late Glenn Franklin Wood and the late Alice Hamman Wood. Darla came to Boca Raton with her husband from State College, PA, in 2019. Mrs. Cunningham w…