You might wonder why I chose to write this article about the St. Louis Gateway Arch when I said I was writing another In Your backyard installment about transportation. I promise it will all make sense as you get to the end of the article, so please bear with me and I hope you enjoy the history.
So we are continuing the journey of our transportation heritage and for this, we’re going to go way back in time. The earliest colonies of the United States of America, including Pennsylvania, were founded by adventurous people who decided to cross the ocean in a ship. There was a time when the only efficient means of transporting goods and people was by water.
Theoretically, all water in the United States, large and small, leads to either the Pacific Ocean or the Atlantic Ocean. Not all of them can be navigated by a boat, but they eventually flow into a larger stream or river, which can be.
When I was younger, I stood on the top of the continental divide and the Rocky Mountains, and there was a line that had Pacific watershed and Atlantic watershed. So, technically, if I spilled a glass of water on that imaginary line, half the water would go into the Atlantic and half would go into to the Pacific.
Now the Atlantic Ocean watershed is actually divided again by the Appalachian Mountains. And if you’ve ever driven Interstate 80 across the state of Pennsylvania, you will see a large sign that says you are entering the Chesapeake Bay watershed. In the Meadville area, our water drains into French Creek, which then flows into the Allegheny River near Franklin. The Allegheny meets up at the point in Pittsburgh, and becomes collectively the Ohio River. The Ohio then travels west toward the Mississippi River, and meets the big muddy near St. Louis. And then, of course, the Mississippi travels down to the Gulf of Mexico, and into the Atlantic Ocean.
The Mississippi was essential in the transportation through the heart of our nation, and in the mid-1960s a monument was erected to honor the American people and the expansion of the western territories of the United States.
The Gateway Arch is often referred to fondly as the gateway to the west and proudly stands 630 feet giving St. Louis a very distinctive skyline.
The Arch opened to the public on June 10, 1967, and is located at the site of the founding of St Louis along the western bank of the Mississippi.
It is widely considered the tallest man-made structure in the western hemisphere, and has drawn visitors from all over the world. So a monument that honors transportation and pioneering halfway across the nation is not exactly in your backyard, or is it?
Located in Warren at the visitor center along Route 6 stands a “baby arch,” and there is a scale replica of the arch in front of the Warren County Chamber of Business located at 308 Market St. Why? Well, 80 percent of the Gateway Arch was fabricated in Warren by approximately 280 men from the United Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 659 working in the Pittsburgh Des Moines Steel Company plant which used to be located in Warren. These men used over 900 tons of stainless steel and cut and welded the Arch’s metal exoskeleton. These cuts and welds needed to be accurate to 1/64th of an inch for the arch to have its spectacular mid twist and for the pieces to fit with the existing arch structure. These sections were then shipped by train and truck over 700 miles to be joined together for the final structure.
So you see, there is a connection to our unique transportation heritage that leads to one that is world renowned. So head over to the big woods for your leaf drive and stop to see the baby and miniature arches and be sure to head inside the visitor center for some more destinations to wander to and lose yourself in some great historical info about the Gateway Arch in the wonderful indoor display.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.