The time for “April showers bring May flowers” is now upon us. Aside from the chilly mornings, we are now set to be above the freezing mark and our precipitation should be all rain.
I look forward to these days starting right after Christmas which happens to be one of the few times I am OK with a white landscape. Once February rolls around, I am waiting for the Snowdrops to peek through at the corner of my walkway as the first harbingers of spring. The second sign of impending warmer weather is losing half the Walmart parking lot to the lawn and garden section. Both of these signs bring joy to my life as I know that the Pennsylvania road construction season, otherwise known as spring, will commence.
Along with this, is the rain, which brings our wild flowers. Very soon the colors will begin to line the ditches on the roadways and the violets will start blooming in the yards with the dandelions.
Oddly enough the first flowers to poke themselves through the snow banks, the Snowdrop, are not native to the Americas. It was actually brought over from England and while doing a little research on them, I also found out they are poisonous if ingested so be sure to watch pets and kids around them.
One of my favorite wildflowers are the Trilliums which are native to the United States. In fact, indigenous tribes would use the roots of some Trilliums as an astringent and it was often used during childbirth. The seeds of this plant are spread by ants and once they germinate two years later it can then take up to seven to 10 years to produce their first flower. If you see one, don’t pick it because it may actually cause the plant to die.
These three-petal white, red, purple or pink flowers can often be found on walks in the forest near Woodcock Creek Lake. They love sun, so look in spots that the sun breaks through the trees. Bossard Nature Area has a great trail that offers some nearby opportunities to check out some spring flowers.
Another great location for catching some prime wildflower viewing is south of us at the multi-purpose trail which goes around Lake Wilhelm located in Maurice K. Goddard State Park just off Route 19. This trail is completely paved so it is suitable for all kinds of fitness abilities.
Ernst Trail in Meadville, which comes close to French Creek and is also paved, offers several locations to access the trail if transportation is an issue.
One of the more overlooked areas that offer not only wildflower but also great wildlife view is the Erie National Wildlife Refuge in Guys Mills. Maybe you will be lucky enough to see a bald eagle while you are visiting.
If you are up for more of a road trip then make your way over to Titusville and catch State Route 36 and just drive until you hit Interstate 80. It will wind you up and down the Allegheny National Forest, along the Allegheny River, through Cook Forest State Park, passing several small towns with cool and interesting things.
There are tons of books and even apps that can help you identify the different flowers you find.
There are even bingo games available or you can make your own to keep the kids’ interest piqued. Even a scavenger hunt with prizes will have your surly teenager hunting the trail.
Remember while you are out-and-about on public land it is often not legal to pick the flowers.
So bring the cell phones for “proof” you found the species and leave it for the next person to enjoy. “Take only photos and leave only footprints” is a good thing to teach the kids as you make your treks.
Wherever you wander, wherever you roam, whether with a friend, or all alone. Take a moment to stop and see, the world around you and its beauty.
In the fashion of my most favorite quote, “not all who wander are lost, some are just looking for a beautiful flower.”