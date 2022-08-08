If August was an adjective rather than a month on the calendar, it could be interchanged with other words like hot, sweaty or sticky. I have survived many Augusts in northwestern Pennsylvania and one thing that is abundantly clear, no matter how well your vehicle’s air conditioning works, the minute you step outside at your destination you have a wall of heat and humidity that will darn-near knock the wind out of you.
So what can you do in the month of August that both relieves the heat and yet is still within a budget? How about exploring a new swimming hole? I was on a drive recently with my two youngest when we stumbled on Beach Road in the Franklin area. Of course curiosity got the best of me and we had to check it out. I am really glad that we did because the road does in fact go to a beach. Two Mile Run County Park is located at 471 Beach Road, Franklin, PA 16323, and it has a surprising amount of budget-friendly activities for a great summer afternoon.
Justice Lake is a manmade lake formed when a dam was constructed on Two Mile Run Creek. Named after Samuel Justice, an oil baron who used part of his fortune to create a trust fund for widows and orphans, the 144-acre lake hosts a variety of freshwater fish including bass and trout. There is even a fishing pier showing on the map, but I will admit that I have not seen it to be able to say much about it other than I saw it was there.
The lake itself is a beautiful setting with opportunities to bring a kayak or a boat with an electric motor only. There is a boat launch on the north end of the lake and one near the beach. If you do not have a boat there is an option to rent a kayak, row boat, paddle board or canoe — and even an aqua cycle for $5 an hour or $3 for the half-hour near Crosby Beach. I found the whole paddle board idea especially intriguing since it was something I always kind of wanted to try before committing to a purchase. But the fact that the lake is an electric-motor-only one for boating means less wake and smoother water for beginners. Not to mention that the out-of-the-way location means fewer people to witness the less than graceful dismount I am sure to have when I first try to stand up on the board.
But Crosby Beach definitely caught my attention and this is primarily what I wanted to let you know about. The fee is $5 for ages 3 and up and they have a bath house for showers and changing so no wet swimsuits and chaffing on the car ride home. They have a lifeguard and plenty of sand for castles and moats. There is also an impressive playground facility with a fantastic view of the water so parents have a great place to sit and enjoy the outdoors while the kids climb, swing and blow off all the pent-up energy before the car ride home.
If you want more activities or if it was an unplanned trip and you did not bring a bathing suit, you can take advantage of more than 26 miles of trails, picnic tables, camping facilities and even an option to rent a cabin or a farmhouse for the night or the week.
All in all I found it to be a hidden gem right in our backyard and worth the mini road trip. For more information about the park and upcoming events you can call (814) 676-6116 or check them out on the web at twomilerun.net.
Several of my articles in the past have been about different things to do in Venango County, but I wanted to throw a few ideas out for other things located nearby to make not only a day trip but a possible mini vacation. The park with a beach, the Samuel Justice bike trails along the water with the Kennerdale Tunnel as well as Freedom Falls and some good old-fashioned camping can possibly make a great getaway for those who wish to wander and lose themselves in the great outdoors.
