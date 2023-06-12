With summer break from school comes the “I’m bored” chorus, and this summer especially could be a bit of a challenge as air quality may or may not come into play in our area. Although it is likely not the summer to take a family trip to the Statue of Liberty or Times Square or even the Liberty Bell, there are still plenty of things to do or see that can be fun, educational, and keep young and old connected.
I am going to concentrate this month on some indoor ideas and add an outdoor activity that you can do when appropriate. Remember, if you are really worried about the outdoor activity, the recommendations at this point are to go to airnow.gov and check the current conditions in your specific area to plan accordingly.
Now that we have covered the responsible stuff, let’s get into some ideas that may salvage some summer fun.
In my travels I have come to the conclusion that just about any small town in our area that is large enough to support a post office also has some kind of history museum or display. Some are fee- or donation-based to help with their costs, but often this is a nominal amount and usually worth the couple dollars to help keep it going for the future. Typically this is found on their website and a quick Google search will give you hours of operation and any fees involved, as well as directions. But I am going to point out a few you may want to check out.
Union City Historical Museum is located right on Main Street near the police station and is three floors of over 13,000 items. They even have a virtual tour available online that is quite impressive to do and kids may have some fun touching the phone screen to navigate the display. The online virtual tour can be found at unioncityhistory.org. They are open April through November on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Fridays, 1 to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free but donations are gladly accepted.
The Greenville Museum Alliance has the Waugh House on Main Street which is one of the earliest brick houses between Erie and Pittsburgh and has a trove of artifacts of the local area history. It’s open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. June through August.
Corry Historical Society has a museum which includes one of the Climax Locomotives which was built in Corry and is an excellent display for any train buff. Located on Mead Avenue in Corry, it’s open on Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Labor Day.
As you can see, there are plenty of indoor options available locally that you may never have taken the chance to visit that could be some family memories. Don’t forget about some options from prior articles like Drake Well, Packard Museum, Tom Ridge Center, or maybe this is a chance to visit the spaceship toy store in Butler.
So let’s get on with the one thing in this whole article I was the most excited about sharing. I found the holy grail of playground equipment. For the Gen X out there, they still exist and I found them at Mead Park near the Corry Historical Museum.
Mead Park is a small but beautiful area that has brilliant fall foliage and this was when I first stumbled on it. I did a quick tour through the park and found many playground setups and picnic areas but then I spotted it. The swing of my childhood, the swing we fought over at recess because no one wanted the regular swing. Although you could not jump from them like you could normal swings, these were the swings you sat in and pulled with your arms to gain altitude. They do exist and were not a figment of my imagination from childhood. I saw them at Mead Park and I will admit that I did indeed get on it. I do believe, however, that the body mass to arm strength as a 7-year-old may have been quite different. I also found other throwback playground apparatus that we all knew and loved including the lava slide of skin removal. We did survive our youth and these playground items (which are definitely not located on asphalt surfaces as they used to be) brought back fond memories. I was able to share with my now-adult son some of the items that gave me joy as a child. It definitely sparked some conversations and a lot of good, fun teasing. But it was something I never would have found if I had not wandered off the path I was traveling. You see, I was not lost, I was looking for my childhood and I found it.
