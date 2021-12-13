The PPG building has been an iconic scene on the Pittsburgh skyline for decades and in the shadow of this crystal palace is a place you will want to get to this winter. New for the 2021 season is a Christmas tree standing in the middle of the UPMC Rink at PPG Place.
This 60-foot high tree boasts over 100,000 lights and thousands of ornaments. It sits in the middle of the ice rink and you can rent one of the 700 new pairs of skates to enjoy it or just sit and watch as the lights dance to choreographed music. It is a fantastic display of technology and you have the opportunity to visit in its inaugural year.
The rink itself is 116 feet by 116 feet and is 67 percent larger than the rink at Rockefeller Center. I have been to the rink in New York City and was shocked to see just how small the rink there really is. Having watched so many movies with it featured I was anticipating a bigger space. So Pittsburgh is definitely flexing with a rink that is two-thirds the size of a NHL rink in the heart of downtown.
The tree can perform more than 150 different light shows to music and is truly amazing. I was there after dark and the lights and sounds filled the air along with the happy squeals of kids on the rink. If you are interested in skating, you can purchase tickets ahead of time online. Tickets are no more than $12 for adults and there are several family-friendly days for discounts. You can find all the information for operating hours and ticket purchasing at ppgplace.com.
The rink has an end date of Feb. 27 if you are unable to make it down before the new year.
While you are there, do a little shopping at nearby Market Square with a European Christmas Market. Over a dozen different vendor booths offer a nostalgic shopping experience. A walk down Fourth Avenue will delight the kids with life-size Santas from different regions in the Spirit of Giving from Around the World display in the Two PPG Place windows.
In fact it seems everywhere you turn downtown has a flair for the holidays with lights, treats and good cheer.
Parking is something that is always on people's minds when visiting any major city. There are a number of parking garages located near PPG Place that charge a fee, as well as multiple on-street parking options if you happen to like to parallel park. But don’t let a fear of parking be the reason you decide not to venture into the city. Pittsburgh has an extensive transit system and with a little bit of planning you can familiarize yourself with the bus and subway options into downtown while parking in an area your are more comfortable with.
Make it a memorable trip adding a subway ride or even an incline ride to your family outing.
However you plan to get into town, make sure to wear comfy walking shoes and dress warmly in layers. You will likely wish to walk to the different venues as they are all very close to each other and the tall building have the ability to funnel a slight breeze into gale force winds. Just remember, it all adds to the memories and the stories. So take some time to wander in downtown Pittsburgh this holiday and enjoy losing yourself to some good, old-fashioned fun.