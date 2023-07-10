Summertime means more hours of sunlight and no school for the kids, so it is a chance to take an excursion that is a bit farther from home. This time I want to take you to a place that I always heard about growing up and I had a preconceived notion about what it was going to be like. I figured out that I was totally wrong when I had the chance to visit it myself.
This July 1-3 marked the 160th anniversary of the battle of Gettysburg, so I felt it fitting to make the July article about this destination. Even though it is halfway across the state, it is worth the drive and effort to make the trip. Make plans to leave early morning before the sun is up and bring your sunglasses because you will be driving east and into the sun when it rises. It is a little over four and a half hours (300 miles) away, so it will be more than a tank of gas trip … but there are so many free things to do and see that you will save money and have an educational trip for the kids as well as yourself. The battlefield grounds are open from 30 minutes after sunrise until 30 minutes before sunset, so you will have plenty of time to arrive and do some things before closing.
I had been to a few other battlefields and they literally were just a couple plaques and maybe a statue or a marker. Gettysburg, on the other hand, is almost overwhelming. There are so many locations that have statues, historical buildings, photos on plaques and sometimes even a reenactment soldier or two wandering around.
The Battle of Gettysburg is often referred to as the turning point in the Civil War but also the battle with the most casualties. I learned so many things during my visit that I was just amazed by the amount of information available.
If you have someone with mobility issues or is overly sensitive to hot weather, this is one of the best historical places you can visit. There is an auto tour that will guide you through 16-plus locations that you can access from the comfort of your vehicle. The auto tour is free to drive and there are a number of both free and paid apps available for iPhone and Android to enhance the experience. I chose one that had different stories and letters home from soldiers that was narrated; the voice actors did a great job in taking you back in time to see things from a historical perspective. I highly suggest getting an app to use for the trip. Check the reviews and look for one that fits your needs and budget. They have some designed especially for kids, there are some that have photos and video that will play, some are GPS specific to play certain content when you reach a location. Most apps are between $5-$10 with a few bundled apps coming in at $25. However, remember that once you have the app you can use it on future trips, so it would be worth going for the more interactive option if you plan future adventures to the park. There are even a few free options available that will give you a map to follow with information about each site.
Which brings up the sites: Being a photographer I found myself out of the vehicle and exploring the stops and I was never once disappointed. So many beautiful vantage points as well as amazing statues and monuments. Everywhere I looked I saw something interesting.
Even the most non-history-oriented person in the car would probably be entertained with a haunted Gettysburg tour (there is an app for that as well). From the cannons to cannon ball holes in buildings, the area is preserved to let future generations see.
Definitely make a point to visit the gift shop while you are there; there really is something for everyone. A pressed penny, a patch or a postcard all for a budget-friendly gift, and there are shirts and books if you are looking for something a bit more substantial.
So go ahead and wander the battlefield, because with the right app or map you won’t be lost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.