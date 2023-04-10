There are very few things more American than a classic road trip. Even the words “road trip” give a sense of adventure and freedom to those about to embark. Today, however, road trips have lost much of their original appeal.
In an age of instant gratification and soaring fuel prices, it is often cheaper to fly than drive, and you get there in a matter of hours, rather than days. Oftentimes, though, the budget flight do not offer you the opportunity to choose your seat and your family group may become separated for the duration of the trip. This to me is very sad because there are plenty of vacations when the journey was just as important as the destination.
Those of us who have a bit of wisdom (aka old) may remember trips with the family. Riding amidst teetering piles of luggage in the very back of the station wagon. This was a magical place that typically included road trip snacks because our smart parents realized that full mouths could not ask the ever-present question “Are we there yet?” or scream “Quit touching me!” With all the windows down because there was no AC, the kids would pump their fist up and down wildly hoping for a big rig to sound its horn. The classic distraction game our parents had us play was looking for out-of-state license plates. Searching for the crown jewel of Hawaii, but settling for Wyoming because even though you weren’t sure where it was, you knew it was very far away. All this while singing about “99 bottles of beer on the wall.” These were simpler times indeed.
There are many family albums that are filled with the photos of children lined up beside a welcome to “____” sign. Likely other than Christmas, it might be the only time that the camera came out of storage. Even more likely was the 27 exposures may have multiple family trips due to the cost of developing the film. We shall call those the good old days. Many a great vacation story has started with the words, “Do you remember when we took the wrong turn?” There was always a responsible adult who took a headcount as the children piled back in the car to make sure no one was left behind. The words “You had better go potty now because it’s going to be a while before we stop again” were a common mantra for the driver.
You may wonder where this all started and I am sure you have heard of Route 66, otherwise fondly referred to as “the Mother Road.” Route 66 is the subject of hundreds of books and thousands of copies are sold each year. Running from downtown Chicago to the Santa Monica pier in California it has access to many famous family destinations, such as the Hoover Dam, and the Grand Canyon and adult trips like Las Vegas. As an adult, I was fortunate enough to travel different segments of historic Route 66. Although traveling the entire road is no longer possible, it is on my bucket list to go the remaining 85 percent of the road that is still drivable today.
But here’s a fun fact: We actually live very close to another less celebrated U.S. highway. Route 6 is the second longest transcontinental road in the U.S. A whopping 3,199 miles from Providencetown, Massachusetts, to Bishop, California. It was completed in 1926 and crosses the entire state of Pennsylvania (over 400 miles) starting in Linesville at the state line and ending its Pennsylvania segment on a bridge in the middle of the Delaware River near Jervis, New Jersey. National Geographic considers U.S. Route 6 to be the most scenic highway in Pennsylvania and with good reason. Winding through the mountains and riverside drives, through towns small and large, Route 6 offers something for everyone. The Pa. Route 6 Alliance has a great website with a ton of information about the artisan trail and a calendar of events happening along the way — paroute6.com is a great resource.
So take a real road trip this year with or without an itinerary. Drive a little or drive a lot because a true road trip is going where you feel like going. If you can, unplug the kids and watch for wildlife and license plates while singing corny songs and making some memories. Be sure to wander off into the historic districts and Route 6 Business Loops in the towns along the way for some truly epic adventures. You won’t get lost because you just follow the signs back to U.S Route 6.
