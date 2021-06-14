Abandoned places are some of my most favorite things to go and see. They give a peek into the past and add a bit of mystery as to why they were left for nature to reclaim them.
You may have seen the images of different places around the world that give that creepy vibe when you see them. Everything from housing complexes to entire shopping malls that would suit well for a post-apocalyptic movie set. I keep an eye out for things in our area that would qualify as “abandoned” and even though this definition may be a stretch for our next trip, it definitely can be labeled as “former.”
Just outside of New Castle (located at 1928 E. Washington St) are the remains of the former Cascade Park amusement park. The park opened in 1897 and was a huge success. At one time the dance hall was the largest in the entire state.
By 1925, Cascade Park had expanded to include a zoo, a midway and 17 rides including a carousel, a Tumble Bug, a Comet roller coaster and much more. Attendance began to decline when a local lake dried up after a dam broke and the park just managed to stay open into the 1970s and 1980s. In 1982, the Comet was damaged by a falling tree and it was deemed too expensive to repair so it was torn down several years later.
Fundraising attempts in the community started to restore the dance pavilion. The old rides were removed and landscaping, restrooms and a playground have been added.
The cool things happen when you know what and where to look. When you first enter the park you have the option of parking close to a long structure that overlooks the creek. This is actually the entrance for the old Comet roller coaster. It is kind of difficult to envision from this perspective so we will come back to it. The main portion of the park contains memorials to veterans and a walking trail of sorts and it is well maintained. To your right up on the hill you can see the dance pavilion and straight in front of you is an easy to recognize carousel building. The ride was removed years ago and the building appears to be used as a picnic pavilion or for events.
As you continue to walk down the hill you will see where the old midway once was and there is a pathway to your left that leads to the bridge. If you go across the bridge and walk a little into the woods along the creek toward where you parked your car you will soon come across the foundations of the roller coaster. Unlike our beloved Blue Streak in Conneaut Lake Park, the Comet started with a steep drop into the gully and over the creek in an out-and-back pattern.
The creek also has a great cascading waterfall (hence its name) and I am sure it would have been an extremely fantastic ride.
Once you go back over the bridge you will find a bocce court with a roof that is really quite nice. If you go, however, to the fence in the back of the court you will be able to look over and see the remains of the foundation of the old Tumble Bug that also like the coaster went out and into the gorge a bit. The original entrance area for the ride is easily recognizable when you are inside the pavilion. Down the path a bit more and you can see what used to be a docking area for a river boat ride.
There are photos of Cascade Park available to view on the internet and there is much to explore. I include it as an “abandoned” place for the purposes of this type of article being family friendly and responsible. Many abandoned places tend to be either private property or in unsafe conditions, but this is a public park owned by the city of New Castle and is well maintained for outdoor activity. It is the perfect place to bring the young and old alike to explore and find pieces of history hidden throughout the area. Think of it as a scavenger hunt and have some fun with it. In the words of the my favorite quote, “Not all who wander are lost” so safely wander to your heart’s content in the great location.