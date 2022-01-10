Winter is officially here and if you are like me, I tend to look for indoor ideas to keep the family or guests entertained. With the roads also sometimes becoming icy, I do not always want to make an epic road trip to parts far away as well. So let’s stick a bit closer to home as the new year starts and visit or possibly revisit an old favorite.
Drake Well Museum and Park is located in the farthest corner of our county at 202 Museum Lane, Titusville. It hosts both indoor and outdoor exhibits so there are things to do if the weather does give a little break and you want to be outside for a limited amount of time. You enter through the gift store which has a few trinkets and toys the kids will love as well as some gift-worthy items for the most discerning buyer.
The park is open for the winter season Fridays through Saturdays 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is closed Monday through Thursday.
The cost to enter the display is $10 for adults, $5 for kids over 2 (children under 2 are free) and they have discounts available for seniors, military and AAA members. They are also a member of Museums for All which is a program that allows EBT-receiving guests the opportunity to pay just $2 for entry, which is a big savings for a single mom and a great program that I will touch on in next month's article so stay tuned.
For another great cost saver on souvenirs when the kids are young and money is tight, ask at the front desk of the gift store for your free U.S. National Park Passport Stamp. If you want to be official and keep it organized they do sell the books there to get you started. The books sell for around $13 and have all the parks listed to go and collect your stamps. It is a great road trip planner and as you fill your book it will inspire future visits to collect more stamps. Each time you visit a park, the date will be displayed on your stamp, so you can go back to places you love and have a record of your travels. For the kids, check out the Junior Ranger program. They have their own book for $15 and most locations also have a special Junior Ranger stamp. More information about the program is available at americasnationalperks.org and there is a shopping area online that offers a combo for a Passport book and a Junior Ranger book for $19 which is a significant savings for families.
Many of us have gone to Drake Well as a child with a school trip or with family. I will tell you I was less than excited to go back when I remembered how it used to be. However, I was so impressed with the new layout of the indoor display I just cannot say enough.
The movie is a must see and the amount of movement and total coolness of this part of the display is worth the cost of admission by itself. This is not the museum of your childhood and you should definitely take advantage of this little gem tucked in the corner of our area. I remember a dark maze of almost creepy displays (I was a kid when I was there and for reference I thought the clown at Conneaut Lake Park was terrifying).
It has been transformed into a light open atmosphere with fantastic educational displays that are not boring for school-age visitors. The outdoor displays are great for a walk on a sunny crisp day but make sure everyone has some gloves so they can interact without frosty fingers. The train does not run in the winter months, but that just means that maybe a further visit is warranted in the warmer months.
Remember that even in our coldest months, when we are tempted to stay bundled indoors and hide, there are still things to do and see. It will help combat any of the stir crazy that the family might have from too much “inside time” and help those suffering from seasonal depression to just get out and wander. Because not all those who wander are lost, some are just looking for a great day.