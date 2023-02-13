Public service announcement! Valentine’s Day is tomorrow for those who may have needed a friendly reminder. But since this is a travel/road-trip column, you may wonder why I brought that up.
One of the top selling items, along with flowers, every year for Valentine’s Day is chocolate, and chocolates can be picked up at any big box store or gas station across the country. But what you might not realize is we have some chocolatiers in the area that are worth a trip to go and find.
Let me start by saying I am not a true chocolate lover, by that I mean “death by chocolate” would likely happen sooner for me than many of my friends. Don’t get me wrong, I do like chocolate but I am more of a quality-over-quantity kind of consumer. Not a chocolate snob by any means, but when middle age hits and the age starts to show around the middle I felt that the precious calories should be consumed wisely.
So my list of chocolate destinations will not be a complete list but rather a list of personal favorites with the reasons I enjoy them and I encourage everyone to explore to find their favorites. The purpose is to make memories and traditions and to go and do something fun and unique.
Ever since I was a child I had heard of Swiss chocolate, so imagine my surprise when I found out that chocolate actually originated in Central America and was found in burial pots as early as 1900 B.C. Aztec and Mayans held the cacao bean in such esteem they were even used as currency. The European explorers brought chocolate back in its original form as a bitter drink that was then sweetened with sugar and later refined into the solid forms we know today. It was actually the Cadbury chocolate company which first produced the heart-shape box for Valentine’s Day. Chocolate has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry and is now massed produced.
But there are some places that still make chocolate in smaller batches and have recipes handed down through generations that maintain that old world charm. To our north in Erie County you will find three heavy hitters in the local chocolate industry.
Pulakos (2530 Parade St. or Millcreek Mall next to Starbucks) is a good one to go to for special shapes and fun molded chocolate. Kids love the unique designs and it is a great place to check out a chocolate-covered grape. A very cool pairing with an iconic Erie area offering.
Stefanelli’s Candies is well known for their sponge candy which a regional candy believed to have been first produced in the Buffalo area sometime in the 1940s and is primarily exclusive to the Great Lakes region of the United States namely Erie and Buffalo. If you are not able to make the road trip to one of the four Erie locations you will be pleased to find a Stefanelli’s Candies store in the Park Avenue Plaza in Meadville and one on East Erie Street in Linesville. Do a little research about this candy and maybe surprise some out-of-town guests with a little local flavor.
Romolo Chocolates (1525 W. Eighth St.) in Erie is a destination. They also have sponge candy and chocolate-covered grapes, but my favorite part is the chocolate-covered strawberries and the gift store with all sorts of unusual items. Romolo Chocolates has a seating area to enjoy a specialty drink while being able to watch them make some of their confections. They make ice cream with their candies and don’t even get me started on the cannoli, which should be illegal.
To our south in Sharon, we have Daffin’s Candies with their chocolate kingdom that is loved by both kids and adults. Where else will you see a 125-pound chocolate turtle and reindeer or 75-pound frog, bunny or unicorn?
In the Grove City Outlets there is the Chocolate Moonshine Co., which was founded in Pittsburgh and has hand-painted truffle bars that are both beautiful and a personal favorite of mine. There are alcohol-infused chocolates that contain a content low enough for minors to enjoy.
There are so many sweet chocolate treats available from local businesses that I hope you take the time to make a trip because road trips are like a box of chocolates, you never know what you might get or where you will end up. So please enjoy the journey and wander in northwestern Pennsylvania.
