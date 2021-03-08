One thing that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught me is to find joy in the simple things, so when the travel restrictions were lifted in Pennsylvania, it was a day to celebrate.
Last week, we took a test run into Ohio and, as I crossed under the banner on the state line, it was everything I could do to keep from throwing both hands in the air while yelling “Freedom!” "Braveheart"-style.
Since I was driving, I settled for a one-handed fist pump and an inside voice “Woo-hoo.” It wasn’t that I exactly had a need to go outside of Pennsylvania for the last several months, but it was more the fact that I restricted from doing so. I felt like a kid with a shiny new toy. But, speaking of toys, I had already planned for this article when the ban was lifted, so we are still going with it to give people a chance to ease into the idea of travel again.
Toys, a magical word to a child. I remember going to K.B. Toys as a kid and it was magnificent. One whole store dedicated to nothing but toys. In retrospect, the entire store was not very large but it was all toys. When my kids were young, a trip to Toys R Us was an exciting prospect for them and the store was huge.
But now? Where have all the toy stores gone? I am not speaking of the five or six aisles in a department store, I mean the stores dedicated to toys, toys and more toys. Well, how about a toy store inside a spaceship? On Route 8 just north of Butler there is such a thing.
Playthings Etc. is billed as the world’s coolest toy store and it did not disappoint. From the futuristic exterior to the 6,000-plus toys contained inside, it was definitely cool. Adults and kids alike will be able to spend a good hour (or more) walking around because play is encouraged. Its address is listed as 2483 William Flynn Highway, Butler.
Any item out of the box is expected to be played with and there are a whole lot of things I have never seen before. From remote-controlled model cars and planes to Lincoln Logs and puppets, this store has something for every age and every budget. I finally found a place that I do not need to be ashamed of my inner child because every adult in the store was also playing with the toys. It is a place to take a kid with the money they got from the Tooth Fairy or a birthday. I give it five stars for presentation, variety and general coolness factor.
Playthings Etc. came from one man’s vision and was built in 2005. It was designed to be a toy store and to look like a spaceship on the exterior. It reminds me of a stealth bomber sitting on the ground. Metallic silver with colorful lights adorning the outside will make it a sight to see at night and if you are on Route 8 north of Butler, you will definitely not miss the large spacecraft sitting in the middle of a field. There is a dress-up area and a make-believe indoor play area to entertain the younger group, and nostalgic toys to keep the adults reminiscing.
There are several ways to get there, but I chose the scenic route and got off the interstate at the Grove City exit and headed cross country through Slippery Rock and continued south. For those interested, I stopped counting brew pubs at either four or five along the way, making a mental note to come back once things get less restricted.
While you are in the area, be sure to take a trip down Main Street, which is filled with little specialty shops.
Next month we will branch out a little bit beyond our borders for some true road trips so stay tuned as I wander our backyard and find the best and coolest things I can find to share with you. As always remember my favorite J.R.R. Tolkien quote, “Not all who wander are lost.”