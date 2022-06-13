It seems like only yesterday that we were bundling up to brave the bitter cold and yet now we have jackets on in the early morning and are regretting life choices by mid afternoon. The 80-degree days are upon us often with humidity attached and sticky grumpy children make for unhappy parents. Even with the rising fuel prices many would rather endure the hit to the pocket book than listen to the kids say “I am bored or hot” for the sixth time of the day on the third day of summer vacation. I have a solution for the summer get-together, the birthday plans or even just a day to cool off with some family fun.
Buhl Farm Park, located in the Sharon region, is more than just a part of history. It was began with the steel fortune of Frank Buhl and his wife, Julia, back in 1914 as a way for the couple to give back to their community. Frank was instrumental in the industrial growth of the region and many were employed by Sharon Steel and Sharon Steel Castings which later merged into US Steel. Frank’s father had founded the Christian H. Buhl hospital, which is now Sharon Regional Hospital, and the family home, Buhl Mansion, is the large “castle type” structure you can see driving down the main drag into town.
The home has changed over the years and was apartments at one point but has been beautifully restored into a bed and breakfast.
The Buhl Family purchased tracts of land and in 1914 Buhl Farm Park was opened to the public. It hosts an 11-acre private lake (Lake Julia) as well as a pool, disc golf, trails and so much more. A nearby golf course is also a draw for many so there is no shortage of things to do or see.
Frank and Julia had no children of their own and made a generous donation to preserve the future of the park. It currently is maintained on the donations it receives each year. It is a true testament of how just one person or family can touch the lives of so many and leave a legacy in their wake.
So what makes Buhl Farm Park worth the hour drive? Well, for starters, it is affordable or free family fun. The website buhlpark.org has details for dates and times the pool and other activities are open. But budgeting about $10-$15 per person can lead to all-day fun. The swimming pool has a great rock climbing wall for the kids to enjoy and it makes the pool unique. The cost for a pool pass is $10 a person and a great way to enjoy some cooling water time during the summer. If you prefer to not get wet, kayaks and canoes are available for rent for $5 for 30 minutes to paddle around Lake Julia. How about a 30-minute peddle boat ride that seats two adults and two kids for $10 for 30 minutes?
If free is more your flavor there is fishing available in Lake Julia for those with current license and the Pennsylvania Game Commission stocks the lake with trout twice a year. On July 4 you can actually fish without a license on the Fish for Free Day sponsored by the state. Don’t have a pole or tackle with you? No problem, there is a loaner program available near where the boat rental is located; more information on this can be found on the website. The 18-hole disc golf course can be played for free and there are miles of paved and mountain bike paths for all levels of experience to explore.
Maybe just a picnic near the lake, or renting a pavilion for the next family reunion is in order. All these things and more can be done within a short drive from the Meadville area. It truly is a gem in your backyard. The park is located at 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, and if you go Route 18 south you will cross over a potion of the Shenango Valley Reservoir with a chance to see some ospreys diving in the water to catch fish. Once there, take a few moments to wander, because not all who wander are lost ... some are just looking for the restrooms after an hour drive (which are located by each shelter, the pool house, the tennis courts and the driving range!).
