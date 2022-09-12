One thing I have learned through the years is that we tend to take for granted the rich history in the area we live in. I recently returned from a trip out in the Colorado Rocky Mountains and every town, no matter how large or how tiny, has a sign as you enter the municipal limits.
Each of them has one thing in common: It gives you the elevation above sea level. I used to lived there so I honestly thought nothing of it until today when I was driving around Crawford and Venango counties.
We have similar signs that tell the name of the town, but our larger cities give the year it was founded. After driving into Franklin this past week and noticing its sign reads “founded in 1795,” I became a bit curious and Googled the founding dates of several cities in Colorado.
I was a little surprised just how young comparatively that area truly is. In fact, the oldest town in Colorado was founded 56 years after Franklin, and the oldest city in Pennsylvania (which I have recently learned) is Chester — and it was founded in 1681, which is 170 years difference.
Now I took U.S. history class, and don’t get me wrong, I am fully aware that we came across the country by wagons and out of necessity for farming and of course the gold rush. But it is still just a blip in the back of my mind until I really sat down to think about it.
Franklin is older than all the towns in Colorado by more years than I am older than my grandson. When it is put like that, it has a different kind of feel to it.
So we have a lot of area history and this includes how we got to our western states. Planes, trains and automobiles are part of our daily lives. Either we ourselves are using one of these methods for transportation purposes or the items we use every day traveled to us in some form of these devices. They are also a big part of our regional history.
A quick Google search for “train museums near me” returned over 15 locations within about 100 miles of Meadville. Some are open to the public only on the weekend, like the Meadville Train Depot, which opened recently in the old Meadville Farm and Garden located across the railroad tracks from the Downtown Mall.
The Railroad Park, however, is an outdoor display near the bypass close to Linden Street and is open year-round. Both are great places to visit to learn more about the history of the Meadville area involvement in railroad history.
A couple more sites to visit within a pretty short drive include the Greenville Railroad Park as well as the Canal Museum. Their hours of operation can be found on their website, Greenvillemuseumalliance.org, and are worth the trip to see both the indoor displays and the trains themselves.
Harlansburg Station is a private collection museum for just about anything you can imagine that has to do with transportation and is located at 424 Old Route 19, New Castle, and is currently open on the weekends with a $5 entry fee for adults and a $4 entry for kids under 12. It also has a wonderful gift shop on site that I always enjoy.
Back in the day when horse power was far more literal, if you wanted to go any distance faster than your horse-drawn carriage, you would have likely taken the trolley.
Cambridge Springs Trolley Station Museum is a cool place to learn more about some of our regional history. My son, like many children, went through a Thomas the Tank Engine phase and a birthday party in an actual station would have been a great idea. The trolley station is set up for both tours and event rental and you can book these by calling (814) 720-4869 or (814) 282-6449.
With so many really exceptional places to visit for a transportation history road trip, I am going to split them up and try to touch on a few others in the upcoming months. There are just way to many to do them justice in one article.
Although a train never wanders, I hope you join the journey with me as I travel across our region. Because not all who wander are lost, some are just looking for the next adventure.
