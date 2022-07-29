In-person services for Unemployment Compensation (UC) claimants are available by appointment at all PA CareerLink centers throughout the state.
In total, 58 PA CareerLink centers are accepting appointments to assist claimants with their cases.
“The Unemployment Compensation system plays a critical role in making certain that Pennsylvanians and their families stay financially afloat in times of need. By expanding in-person assistance and availability to all CareerLink offices, L&I continues to fulfill its mission of serving all Pennsylvanians facing economic hardship — and that begins with directly addressing the challenges faced by underserved populations and ensuring equitable access to UC services,” said Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier.
The in-person services are the direct result of funding the department received in March through a $6.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, designed specifically to promote equitable access to UC programs and remove barriers some populations face in securing services. Since the program’s launch in May, L&I has used this federal funding to serve and assist more than 4,500 UC claimants across Pennsylvania.
In-person services for UC claimants are designed to assist individuals who do not have proper technology, equipment or technical skills; individuals without access to home Internet or broadband; and individuals with limited-English proficiency. To schedule an appointment, please contact a center directly.
Erie region centers include:
• Erie County, 1647 Sassafras St., Suite 300, Erie, (814) 455-9966
• McKean County, 40 Davis St., Bradford, (814) 363-9100
• Mercer County, 217 W. State St., Sharon, (724) 347-9257
• Oil Region, 255 Elm St., Suite 1, Oil City, (814) 678-5050
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.